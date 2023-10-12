Trojan Ring of Honor highlights Greater Johnstown football 125th anniversary celebration

Oct. 12—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The six-member Trojan Ring of Honor Class of 2023 will be recognized as part of Greater Johnstown's 125th anniversary of the school district's football program on Saturday night.

Winless Greater Johnstown (0-7) will play Bald Eagle Area (6-1) at 6 p.m. at Trojan Stadium amid a number of activities held to commemorate 125 years of football. The Trojans first played a high school schedule in 1898.

The 2023 Ring of Honor members include:

—John Makar, a unanimous first-team, all-state quarterback of Greater Johnstown's 1941 WPIAL championship team.

Makar received the "largest vote of any player in the entire state" when the all-Pennsylvania team was announced in December 1941. He received the Point Stadium Award that year and later played at the University of Pennsylvania. He taught at Greater Johnstown and coached football, track and field and wrestling.

—Julius Taormina, a 1950 graduate of Greater Johns- town and two-way starter at the University of Toledo, where he earned 1953 second-team all Mid-American Conference (MAC) status. A member of the Toledo Rockets Hall of Fame, Taormina lettered three seasons, playing both defensive back and running back, while serving as a captain. At 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, Taormina played much bigger, and "was said to put forth more effort than any other two players in practice," according to the Rockets Hall of Fame.

—Bernie Solich, the starting end on the Trojans 1958 WPIAL championship team.

Greater Johnstown captured the program's first WPIAL crown since the 1941 season under coach Dave Hart. Solich played major college football at the University of Miami.

—Bob Bambino, a running back on the 1958 WPIAL championship team that edged Clairton 3-0 in front of 11,911 fans at the former Pitt Stadium. Bambino also served as a longtime Trojans assistant coach.

—John Kasay Sr., 1962 graduate of Greater Johnstown started at right guard on the University of Georgia's 10-win team that shared the Southeastern Conference crown and won the Cotton Bowl under coach Vince Dooley in 1966. Kasay was an assistant coach at the University of Georgia for three decades and was part of the 1980 national championship Bulldogs team. His son John Kasay was a NFL placekicker for 21 seasons.

—Chris Peduzzi, a center/linebacker on Greater Johnstown's 11-win team in 1988.

He played three seasons and made two bowl-game appearances at Virginia Tech before embarking on a 19-year stay as an athletic trainer with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Peduzzi was part of the Super Bowl 52 winning Eagles team and currently is a trainer with the University of Nebraska football program.

Kasay and Peduzzi are members of the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame.

The Ring of Honor will be only part of the celebration of the Trojan football past.

The Trojan Alumni Marching Band, expected to be as many as 50 members strong, will perform.

The current team has lost 37 straight games and is trying to revive some of that tradition under second-year coach Antwuan Reed, a member of the inaugural Trojan Ring of Honor in 2020.

Former Greater Johnstown players and coaches will attend the game.

"We're expecting the majority of the head coaches who are still alive are going to be at this game," Greater Johnstown Athletic Director Kerry Pfeil said.

Dave Hart Jr., the son of late Trojans coach Dave Hart, provided a video tribute that will be shown on the large scoreboard video screen, and Hart Jr. also recorded a radio interview with WCRO 1230 AM for the halftime broadcast.

A special digital collection of photographs will be displayed on the video board throughout the game.

"We have 85 photographs of the past 125 years with head coaches, action shots of football, cheerleading and band," Pfeil said. "Those will be displayed throughout the game. Those photos actually go back to 1905. Our art teacher, Liz Lickliter, researched and found the photos."

