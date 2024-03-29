Trojan football analyst USC J joins the Conquest Call-in Show

On the latest episode of our Conquest Call-In Show at the USC Voice of College Football channel, we were joined by Trojan football analyst USC J. We talked with Trojan fans for over an hour, discussing everything relating to spring camp. The conversations moved from the significant changes in size the team gained in the winter, to predicting starters who are likely to begin the season at a few positions. We discussed Luke Huard being named quarterbacks coach, and much more.

USC football is undergoing a lot of changes right now. USC is moving from Caleb Williams to Miller Moss at quarterback. The Trojans overhauled their defensive coaching staff in the offseason. Lincoln Riley has vowed to place a lot more emphasis on defense. The strength and weight training plan led by Bennie Wylie is undergoing a big shift in 2024, away from a more speed-and-finesse-based plan from previous seasons with different coaches on staff. How USC could look this year — not just in performance, but also style — should be very different from 2023. USC J helped us look at the Trojans in the spring:

