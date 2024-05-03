Trojan boys tennis team competes in two meets this week

May 2—WORTHINGTON — The Worthington High School boys tennis team played in two meets this week, one on the road and then another at home.

The Trojans traveled to Redwood Valley on Tuesday before returning home on Wednesday for a meet with Mankato West. They were actually scheduled for a third meet in three days in Waseca on Thursday, but that meet was postponed.

On Tuesday against Redwood Valley, Worthington was defeated in five of seven matches. The two schools split the four singles matches and then Redwood Valley swept all three doubles matches.

In the No. 1 singles match, WHS senior Ian Barber lost a hard-fought contest in three sets to Zack Lundeen 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. Evan Hansberger also lost a tough three-setter in the No. 2 singles match to Redwood Valley's Kanyon Hicks 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

The Trojans' two wins came in the No. 3 and No. 4 singles matches as Dylan Dykstra won in No. 3 singles 6-4, 6-4 and Bennett Oberloh won in No. 4 singles 6-1, 6-1.

In the No. 1 doubles match, the WHS team of Caleb Barber and Soe Nay Htoo fell to Cole Johnson and Cayden Johnson-Mariner of Redwood Valley 6-0, 6-0.

In the No. 2 doubles match, Redwood Valley's Reese Regnier and Laiten Goodthunder defeated Lance Gordon and Kaw Blay 6-2, 6-2 and in the No. 3 doubles match, Mason Davis and Zach Malecek of Redwood Valley beat Diego Ramos and Daelen Sithad 6-0, 6-0.

The Trojans then returned home to the Worthington Middle School tennis courts on Wednesday and were defeated in all seven matches by a good Mankato West team. It was a meet that was originally scheduled for April 11 before it was then postponed to April 26 and then again to Wednesday.

"I think they're probably going to pull out the number one or number two seed in our section. Just super consistent, good placement, aggressive and can hit any shot," said Trojans head coach Mike Marquardt on Mankato West. "We're not quite there yet. I think we've got a lot of talent, I think we're consistent but just maybe lack the power or the placement right now. So we just, some things we need to work on."

The No. 1 singles match again featured Barber as he faced off against Mankato West's Sebastian Hoehn. Barber has had a pretty solid senior season for the Trojans, winning a handful of matches and fighting hard throughout them.

Wednesday's match with Hoehn was no exception as he was defeated in two hard-fought sets 6-4, 6-4. Afterwards, he and Marquardt talked about the match and about Barber's game.

"(Tennis) is such a personal sport of what works well for you, probably not gonna work well for me, so I'm trying to get him to get a game plan of what are three kind of go to shots that he can always rely on, regardless who he's playing to kind of set himself up," Marquardt said. I just want him to have a comfort zone of something he can rely on when it's deuce, or he needs that extra point of, he's got this, there's comfort there and he can win that game or that point."

Alongside Barber's match was the No. 2 singles match between the senior Hansberger of WHS and Desmond Johnson of Mankato West. Hansberger was defeated by Johnson in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

Dykstra and Oberloh were also defeated in straight sets, with Dykstra falling to Ian Kim of Mankato West 6-3, 6-4 and Oberloh falling to Leighton Betters of Mankato West 6-0, 6-0.

In the No. 1 doubles match, Barber and Htoo were defeated by the Mankato West duo of Sam Gersich and Jackson Muehlenhardt by scores of 6-0, 6-0. The No. 2 doubles match saw Colton Westberg and Calvin Downs defeat Gordon and Blay 6-2, 6-3 and the No. 3 doubles match saw Aiden Mock and Matheo Marchioni beat Ramos and Sithad 6-1, 6-1.

The Trojans' road meet with Waseca will be made up on Monday and they are then scheduled for two more meets ahead of the Big South Championship meet in Worthington on May 10.

The team began its season back in early April and Marquardt said that in the team's opening matches of the season, players have been stepping up with others being gone. Since then, Marquardt said he has liked what he's seen from his team, but there are some things left to be worked on with only a few meets remaining.

"I think the whole team is really jumping out because they kind of had to. Our first couple matches, I was missing like those two or three guys (in) like top spots, so everybody's got to adjust and everybody (is) kind of filling in different voids," Marquardt said. "...Seeing that higher level they're like, 'you know what, this isn't so bad, I can hang with these guys.' And that's what I want, so I'm just impressed with the next man up mentality and they're doing it."