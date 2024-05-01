Trojan alum Subich announces $51K commitment over 15 years for alma mater's football program

May 1—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Nick Subich on Tuesday named this year's Subich Trojan Spirit Scholarship winner — and announced that his family and company, YTS Wealth Management, is making a $51,000 donation to the Greater Johnstown High School football program throughout the next 15 years.

"I wanted to show up for these kids," said Subich, a 2013 Greater Johnstown alumnus.

For the past six years, Subich and his family have contributed scholarships to athletes to pursue post-secondary schooling, but he said that he sometimes hasn't been able to help as many students as he'd like. That's why Subich decided to take the annual contribution a step further, he said.

"I wanted to make a more broad investment," he said.

The Subich family has been part of the Trojan football program since Subich's great-uncle first played on the 1937 team.

Subich said Tuesday that when he played center and middle linebacker at Greater Johnstown, there was no shortage of people in his corner, and he wants to offer that kind of support for current players.

The $51,000 will be split up into annual donations of $3,400 to "help fill gaps" for the program, he said.

"I think it's a beautiful thing," Greater Johnstown football coach Antwuan Reed said. "That's what it's all about — building the Trojan community. We're all here to help each other out."

Junior offensive tackle and defensive end Elijah Murphy said he was thankful for Subich's donation.

"You don't find too many people who donate to a school they came out of," he said. "This is going to be a big help to us."

Greater Johnstown Athletic Director Kerry Pfeil said the donation is unlike anything the football program has ever seen before.

This year's Subich Trojan Spirit Scholarship winner was 17-year-old Alvin Keith, a linebacker, receiver and defensive back who plans to attend Geneva College to study entrepreneurship and keep playing football.

Keith shared his thanks for the $3,000 he received, as well as for Subich's support of his team. He told Subich he won't let him down and said the funding is proof that hard work pays off.

Additionally, Subich repeated last year's promise to pay off $10,000 of the scholarship recipient's debt after he finishes school. He encouraged Keith to keep being passionate and working hard.

"Continue to go all in on yourself, and continue to go all in on life," Subich said.