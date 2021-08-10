Troika Media and Pac-12 Networks Announce 2021 Network Rebrand





New brand identity to roll out across Pac-12 Networks’ linear and digital platforms in weeks leading up to 2021 football season

Expansive rebranding includes video showcasing the Pac-12 - “Where Champions Play”

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands, today launched a rebrand in partnership with the Pac-12 Networks, designed to inspire Pac-12 fans, unify the brand across multiple platforms and highlight the unique natural surroundings associated with the Pac-12 group of universities. Pac-12 Networks is the content arm of the Pac-12 Conference, providing a home for 12 schools and over 1,000 student-athletes. To view a sizzle featuring highlights of the rebrand, click on the following link: https://vimeo.com/575020475

The rebrand will roll out across Pac-12 Networks’ linear and digital platforms throughout the coming weeks leading up to the 2021 football season, including broadcast, digital, social, Out-of-Home and in-stadium assets.

Pac-12 Network’s New Brand

TMG was chosen by Pac-12 Networks because of its proven sports brand-building expertise and deep understanding of the unique regionality of sports fans. Working with Pac-12 Networks and their creative team, led by Creative Director Brandon Bautista, TMG helped tell the authentic story of a collegiate athletic conference nicknamed the "Conference of Champions", having won more NCAA national championships in team sports than any other conference in history.

The Conference’s member schools are located in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon, Utah and Washington and the rebrand takes advantage of these western states’ abundant natural beauty, highlighting the power of nature in motion to showcase the bold, energetic and forward-looking culture of the Pac-12 and the Western region. The new look is designed to inspire fans and elevate their experience through the unique vitality and spirit of every Pac-12 university.

Story continues

Working with Pac-12 Networks, TMG’s rebranding included the following:

Brand strategy, including positioning, personality and brand essence

On-air Network IDs, live event packaging, show packaging, unique school-by-school brand and player assets

Brand tool kits to unite the brand across every touchpoint

Image spots to announce the new brand both on Network and everywhere the Pac-12 plays

Imagery from all of the regions in which the Pac-12 lives - ocean, desert, forest and mountains

"As Pac-12 Networks has grown and expanded to offer a wide range of live and on-demand content for various platforms, we saw the need to unify the brand and establish consistency across the board," said Pac-12 Networks Creative Director Brandon Bautista. "With the help of Troika and our talented creative team, we are proud to unveil this new look that celebrates the unique natural landscapes surrounding our conference footprint, making it the foundation of our brand system."

“From a creative perspective, this was a breakthrough opportunity that we found to be incredibly inspiring,” said Troika’s Senior Account Director, Aaron Sapiro. “As a company born on the West Coast it was a privilege to bring to life all that makes this part of the country special. Sport has the power to unite, and we were excited by the Pac-12’s vision to merge sport with nature and kickoff a fresh new era.”

About Pac-12 Networks

As the content arm of the Pac-12 Conference, Pac-12 Networks is the first and only sports media company owned by its 12 universities. The media company consists of seven, 24/7 TV networks (one national and six regional TV networks), and digital properties whose mission is to connect fans to the universities and sports they love.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group is an end-to-end brand solutions company that creates both near-term and long-term value for global brands in entertainment, sports and consumer products. Applying emerging technology, data science, and world-class creative, TMG helps brands deepen engagement with audiences and fans throughout the consumer journey and builds brand equity. Clients include Apple, Hulu, Riot Games, Belvedere Vodka, Unilever, UFC, Peloton, CNN, HBO, ESPN, Wynn Resorts and Casinos, Tiffany & Co., IMAX, Netflix, Sony, Yahoo and Coca-Cola. For more information, visit www.thetmgrp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

For Troika Media Group

Kevin Aratari

kevin@troikamedia.com





Investor Relations

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com



