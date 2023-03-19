Trofeo Alfredo Binda: Shirin van Anrooij secures first WorldTour win in Cittiglio with solo attack

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 19 Shirin Van Anrooij of The Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 24th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2023 Womens Elite a 139km one day race from Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 19 2023 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 19 Shirin Van Anrooij of The Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo competes in the breakaway during the 24th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2023 Womens Elite a 139km one day race from Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 19 2023 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 19 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo competes during the 24th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2023 Womens Elite a 139km one day race from Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 19 2023 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 19 Loes Adegeest of The Netherlands and Team FDJ SUEZ leads the breakaway during the 24th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2023 Womens Elite a 139km one day race from Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 19 2023 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 19 Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Team CanyonSRAM Racing competes during the 24th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2023 Womens Elite a 139km one day race from Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 19 2023 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 19 Kim Cadzow of New Zealand and Team JumboVisma competes in the breakaway during the 24th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2023 Womens Elite a 139km one day race from Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 19 2023 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 19 Anna Shackley of The United Kingdom and Team SD Worx competes in the breakaway during the 24th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2023 Womens Elite a 139km one day race from Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 19 2023 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 19 Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx competes during the 24th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2023 Womens Elite a 139km one day race from Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 19 2023 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 19 LR Mikayla Harvey of New Zealand and UAE Team ADQ and Brodie Chapman of Australia and Team Trek Segafredo compete during the 24th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2023 Womens Elite a 139km one day race from Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 19 2023 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Trofeo Alfredo Binda peloton descending

Anna Kiesenhofer gold helmet Trofeo Binda

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 19 Mireia Benito of Spain and Team AG Insurance Soudal QuickStep Riejanne Markus of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma and a general view of the peloton competing during the 24th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2023 Womens Elite a 139km one day race from Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 19 2023 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

MACCAGNO CON PINO E VEDDASCA ITALY MARCH 19 A general view of the peloton prior to the 24th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2023 Womens Elite a 139km one day race from Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 19 2023 in Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

MACCAGNO CON PINO E VEDDASCA ITALY MARCH 19 A general view of the peloton prior to the 24th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2023 Womens Elite a 139km one day race from Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 19 2023 in Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

MACCAGNO CON PINO E VEDDASCA ITALY MARCH 19 Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands Niamh FisherBlack of New Zealand Anna Shackley of The United Kingdom Sina Frei of Switzerland Mischa Bredewold of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx prior to the 24th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2023 Womens Elite a 139km one day race from Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 19 2023 in Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

MACCAGNO CON PINO E VEDDASCA ITALY MARCH 19 Marianne Vos of The Netherlands Coryn Labecki of The United States Amber Kraak of The Netherlands Riejanne Markus of The Netherlands Karlijn Swinkels of The Netherlands Kim Cadzow of New Zealand and Team JumboVisma prior to the 24th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2023 Womens Elite a 139km one day race from Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 19 2023 in Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 19 LR Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo on second place race winner Shirin Van Anrooij of The Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo and Vittoria Guazzini of Italy and Team FDJ SUEZ on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 24th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2023 Womens Elite a 139km one day race from Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 19 2023 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) has taken her first individual Women's WorldTour victory at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda. The 21-year-old attacked into the descent from Orino with 25 km to go and held off the peloton on the final lap, increasing her advantage on the final ascent of the Orino climb before descending to the finish.



Finishing 23 seconds later, her teammate Elisa Balsamo beat Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ-SUEZ) in the sprint of the chasing group for a Trek-Segafredo 1-2.

“I can’t believe it. It’s my first-ever victory for the team, and this has always been one of my favourite races. I never expected to stay away. I just expected them to come back and Balsi [Elisa Balsamo] to win the sprint. And somehow, I managed to win this race,” Van Anrooij said after the finish.

Her performance gave Trek-Segafredo a third win in consecutive years, with Elisa Longo Borghini having won in 2021 followed by Balsamo last year.

"I felt really strong the whole race and I was in every single breakaway. When Niewiadoma attacked on the climb, I could follow her really strongly: from there I knew I just needed to try and believe in myself. I had a lot of support from the Team in my ear so it was super nice."

How it unfolded

From the start in the small town of Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca, the race went along the shores of the Lago Maggiore for the first 10 kilometres before turning inland. Having crossed the finish line in Cittiglio – birthplace of Alfredo Binda in 1902 – after 68.2 km, the riders then faced four laps of a 17.7-kilometre circuit with the short, but steep Casalzuigno climb (0.84 km at 7 percent) and the longer Orino climb (3.9 km at 3.9 percent) that topped 7.6 km from the finish.

Despite a flurry of attacks, no breakaway lasted longer than a few kilometres, and it was still ‘gruppo compatto’ as the peloton entered the second lap of the finishing circuit.

A group of nine briefly got away on the Casalzuigno climb, then a group of seven including four-time winner Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) and 2018 winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) broke free on the descent. Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) was instrumental in closing down this dangerous group.

On the Orino climb, 19-year-old Eleonora Ciabocco (Team DSM) attacked and finally got a gap. Karlijn Swinkels (Team Jumbo-Visma) bridged to her on the descent, and Loes Adegeest (FDJ-SUEZ) also went on a solo chase, making it to the front just before the Casalzuigno climb on the penultimate lap.

They were 50 seconds ahead at this point, but a big turn by Trek-Segafredo’s Gaia Realini closed this gap on the Orino climb, launching Van Anrooij’s attack over the top. Going into the final lap, the 21-year-old was 11 seconds ahead of a peloton of about 30 riders where Team SD Worx’ Niamh Fisher-Black and Sina Frei were chasing in support of Women’s WorldTour leader Lorena Wiebes.

Brown went on a brief solo chase but was caught on the Casalzuigno climb where Niewiadoma and Mavi García (Liv Racing TeqFind) set the pace in the peloton, dropping Wiebes but getting no closer to Van Anrooij.

Élise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) attacked with 11 km to go, but Marta Cavalli (FDJ-SUEZ) reeled her in on the lower slopes of the Orino climb. Accelerations by García, Cavalli, and Ricarda Bauernfeind (Canyon-SRAM) couldn’t force a split in the peloton, and Van Anrooij steadily increased her advantage to crest the climb 25 seconds ahead.

On the final kilometres, Amanda Spratt (Trek-Segafredo) covered attacks by Juliette Labous, Elise Uijen (both Team DSM), and Bauernfeind, and Van Anrooij had plenty of time to celebrate her victory in Cittiglio.

Results powered by FirstCycling