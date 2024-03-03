Triway wins first district title in girls hoops program history

When Triway started the season with three losses in four games, a district title seemed far away.

Now, the only thing that seems far away for Triway is losing.

The Titans beat Trinity 59-35 for the Division III Struthers District title — the first district championship in Triway program history. Next up? A date with Chippewa in the regional semifinals at Stow-Monroe Falls High School, Wednesday at 6 p.m.

"I'm really proud of the effort and how focused we were tonight," Triway coach Mike Miller said. "It's a great win for our kids and our program."

Since that slow start that included three straight losses to CVCA, Tuslaw and Canton South, Triway has won 21 of 22 games, with 17 of those coming by 10 points or more. For a team without a district title to its name until Saturday, Triway has made things look easy in the playoffs, winning every game by 24 points or more. The Titans aren't just winning games, they're owning them.

Much of that has to do with the play of senior stars Caitlin Titler and Aaliyah Wirth. It was no surprise that Titler and Wirth led the way once against Saturday night, scoring 16 points apiece to nearly outscore Trinity by themselves.

"I was very fortunate at Smithville," Miller said. "I had a lot of players who were dedicated and had great careers. (Titler) and (Wirth) are right up there with them. They've put in a lot of time in the offseason, through AAU and different things. They've had outstanding careers."

However, while Triway's success is partially owed to the all-state level play of its two seniors, the development of the players around them has enabled the Titans to reach new heights. The other five Titans who play big minutes all fit into their roles and embrace bringing what is needed to help the team win.

Sydney Frank added nine points and Payton Snyder had seven as the Titans hit Trinity from all angles.

"That's been a big thing as we've made our run as the season has gone on, you can see the confidence of the younger kids grow," Miller said.

