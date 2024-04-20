Triumph Motorcycles, Evan Ferry part ways in SuperMotocross

Triumph Motorcycles announced Evan Ferry will part ways with the team immediately.

"It is with regret that Evan Ferry will no-longer race for Triumph Racing in the SuperMotocross World Championship," the team announced in a release. "Evan joined the team during the creation of the global motocross project, a historic step into a new segment for Triumph, which included the development of the all-new TF 250-X. The British manufacturer has supported the 19-year-old throughout his time in the lead-up to the launch of the new US Racing team, and brought in a number of seasoned professionals as part of the program."

Ferry contributed to a strong start for the newest manufacturer in SuperMotocross. After showing speed early in the opening round of the 250 East division in Detroit, Ferry had trouble in his heat and was forced into the Last Chance Qualifier. He dominated that race and moved into the feature but was eliminated in a first-turn crash that also swept up Haiden Deegan and Cameron McAdoo.

Injured in that accident, Ferry has not yet returned racing.

"Despite the efforts of Triumph Racing to support Evan and adapt the program for the remainder of his rookie year, including the offer of focusing on the Pro Motocross series, Evan has decided that he will step away from the team," the release continued.

Ferry's Triumph teammate Jalek Swoll finished sixth in Detroit and has been consistently strong since. With four top-10s and an 11th in six rounds this season, he currently sits ninth in the 250 East standings and 18th in combined SuperMotocross points. The top-20 riders at the end of the Pro Motocross season will automatically qualify for the three features in the SuperMotocross World Championship, which begins September 7, 2024 at zMax Dragway.

