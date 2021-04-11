Triton's Scibetta erupts for 211 yards from scrimmage, but North Reading holds on
Apr. 10—Kyle Scibetta tallied 211 yards from scrimmage with three touchdowns in a career-best performance, but despite a strong second half comeback Triton football couldn't complete the comeback as North Reading hung on for the 33-26 win.
The Vikings took the lead early on a 1-yard Kyle Odoy quarterback sneak touchdown, and after North Reading responded with back to back rushing touchdowns by Jack Donahue, the Vikings answered with a 65-yard touchdown pass from Odoy to Scibetta to make it 14-13 North Reading at the end of the first quarter.
But from there North Reading seized control, taking a 20-point lead on three unanswered scores. Will O'Leary extended the lead to seven on a 6-yard rushing touchdown, and then quarterback Brian Heffernan had a 59-yard touchdown pass to Robert Tammaro to make it 27-13 at halftime and then a 15-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Scribner to make it 33-13 early in the third.
Triton didn't fold, however, with Scibetta scoring the game's last two touchdowns to make it a one-possession game. His first was a 1-yard touchdown run late in the third, and the second came from five yards out in the fourth quarter to make it 33-26, which wound up being the final score.
Scibetta had a season-high 144 yards rushing along with two catches for 67 yards, and Odoy went 12 for 24 with 165 yards passing and a touchdown pass while rushing for 103 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Alden Lentz finished with six catches for 48 yards and Cam Paquette had two catches for 25 yards.
Triton (0-4) will look to bounce back at home next Friday against Lynnfield. North Reading (3-2) is at Newburyport next Friday.
North Reading 33, Triton 26
Triton (0-4): 13 0 6 7 — 26
North Reading (3-2): 14 13 6 0 — 33
First Quarter
T — Kyle Odoy 1 run (Eliot Lent kick)
NR — Jack Donahue 15 run (kick good)
NR — Donahue 3 run (kick good)
T — Kyle Scibetta 65 pass from Odoy (kick failed)
Second Quarter
NR — Will O'Leary 6 run (kick failed)
NR — Robert Tammaro 59 pass from Brian Heffernan (kick good)
Third Quarter
NR — Brayden Scribner 15 pass from Heffernan (kick failed)
T — Scibetta 1 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
T — Scibetta 5 run (Lent kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Triton (42-247) — Kyle Scibetta 20-144, Kyle Odoy 21-103, Jared Leonard 1-0
PASSING: Triton — Kyle Odoy 12-24-1, 165
RECEIVING: Triton — Kyle Scibetta 2-67, Alden Lentz 6-48, Cam Paquette 2-25, Ty Scholtz 1-14, Jared Leonard 1-13