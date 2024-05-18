How Triton sophomore Pierce Petersohn raised the high jump bar

May 18—DODGE CENTER, Minn. — There must be something in the air. And it is happening in the air, with boys high jumpers in southeastern Minnesota clearing extraordinary heights.

Five jumpers — Triton's Pierce Petersohn, GMLOKS' Sam Snitker, Blooming Prairie's Gabe Hein, Mayo's Adam Myren and Stewartville's Carter Anderson — have all cleared at least 6-feet-6 this season.

But prior to Anderson's most recent leap (he cleared 6-feet-8 on Tuesday), two had stood out, with onlookers taking double and triple takes at their majesty. One week ago, those two — GMLOKS' Snitker and Triton's Petersohn — drew the heftiest crowd in memory to a high jump competition.

It happened May 7, in the Section 1, Class 1A True Team meet at Triton.

Snitker had startled everybody with his meteoric rise as a high jumper. The senior had gone from trying the high jump for the first time last season, to clearing 6-4 by season's end, to lofting himself over a bar set at 6-8 just three weeks ago.

At last week's True Team meet, Snitker did it again, clearing 6-8. All of the onlookers were curled around the high jump area, though, because he wasn't the only one to clear it. Petersohn, a deluxe 6-foot-5 sophomore athlete whose prior best in the high jump was a school-record tying 6-3, had now suddenly come up with a jump five inches better than that.

Yes, out of nowhere, Snitker and Petersohn were suddenly locked in an extraordinary high jumping duel and drawing so many oohs and ahs. Snitker had gone 6-8, and Petersohn had matched him.

Next up were three tries for each of them at the breathtaking height of 6-foot-10. Petersohn says he thrives on competition and a good crowd, and the star basketball, football and track and field athlete now had both.

"I had just been going back and forth (clearing heights) with Snitker," said the 6-foot-5, 185-pound Petersohn, whose older brother Owen Petersohn was a state hurdles champion at Triton and is now starring at Minnesota State University, Mankato. "Then, over the (public address) system, the announcer says, 'We now have two people attempting 6-10.' After that, it just seemed like everyone in the stadium was gathered around the high jump, athletes and fans. We were surrounded. That was pretty cool. You usually don't have that for field events."

As for any conversation between Petersohn and Snitker during this competition, there wasn't any.

"We were both locked in," Petersohn said. "We weren't conversing at all."

Snitker got his three cracks at clearing 6-10 and never could do it. Petersohn got the same chances. He missed on his first try and also his second. But that second attempt — as narrow as a miss can be — had left him lathered in confidence.

"On that second one, I had the height, but I barely hit the bar with my foot," said Petersohn. "I knew I was going to get it then on my third try."

He was right. Petersohn barely skimmed the bar on his third attempt. The bar wobbled, but it didn't fall down.

It was an amazing turn of events for Petersohn, who's renowned as a workout warrior, year-round. For the past month, though, he'd been nursing a hip flexor injury, essentially having to shut down any serious training during that stretch.

But it did him good. He came into the meet feeling fresher and bouncier than ever. He was also aided by not having played any AAU basketball the night before, which is uncommon for him, basketball his No. 1 sport. And he was helped by not having run the 400 that day (an event where he also excels), an exhausting single lap that normally happens before the high jump competition ends.

Finally, he was getting an opportunity to find out what he can truly do in the high jump, with all things lined up in his favor.

He found out, all right. And then the celebration was on.

"After he made 6-10, I played it over and over again in my head," said Triton high jump coach Shelly Bungum. "I kept thinking about it as I went to bed. It was just surreal."

And what might be next for Petersohn?

"I want to go 6-11," Petersohn said. "You've always got to raise what you've done."

Then Petersohn offered this aside: "I look at the bar set at 6-10 now, and I go, 'How did I do that?'"