Triston Casas' post-walk yell, bat flip draws strong Twitter reaction

Triston Casas' bold walk celebration draws strong Twitter reaction originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox didn't have much to celebrate at Tropicana Field this week.

So, Triston Casas took matters into his own hands Thursday to stretch the limits of what's celebration-worthy.

In the fourth inning of Boston's series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays, Casas outdueled pitcher Garrett Cleavinger in an epic 14-pitch at-bat that resulted in a walk.

As Casas took ball four, he flipped his bat and let out a primal scream like he had just launched a grand slam.

Triston Casas's Walk SCREAM ðŸ˜± pic.twitter.com/Z6pAPj6jsf — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 13, 2023

All that for a walk, Triston?

There are two ways to look at this celebration: One, it's a bit over the top for a fourth-inning walk in the middle of April -- especially for a player hitting .132 on the season.

On the other hand, it's good to see Casas show a little passion for a Red Sox team that entered with a three-game losing streak and desperately needed an offensive spark.

There were plenty of people in both camps on social media.

Triston Casas becomes the first player in MLB history to scream on the top of his lungs more times than hits recorded in a 4 game series! https://t.co/yAcaV62VQ6 — âµ (@WanderToHOF) April 13, 2023

Did Triston Casas just release a guttural scream to celebrate drawing a 14-pitch walk? — Michael Clair (@michaelsclair) April 13, 2023

Remember when Triston Casas drew a walk and screamed lol — Taylor Jenkins (@TJenkinsTampa) April 13, 2023

My favorite Triston Casas AB of his career. Fights off a bunch of pitches, draws a walk, flips the bat, and yells. Really want this kid to be special for this team. — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) April 13, 2023

Triston Casas letâ€™s his freak fly after a 14-pitch walk. On-base God. pic.twitter.com/63VuTG8S6O — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 13, 2023

Triston Casas celebrating his 14-pitch walk, I LOVE IT.

pic.twitter.com/IZ3qu8Iyt1 — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) April 13, 2023

FIRE ME UP TRISTON CASAS!



WEâ€™RE DRAWING WALKS! pic.twitter.com/0UE4E2hUH8 — Tyler Milliken âš¾ï¸ (@tylermilliken_) April 13, 2023

If Casas' marathon at-bat can help him get going offensively, Red Sox fans should be all for it. Boston fell 9-3 to the Rays on Thursday as Tampa Bay completed the series sweep and tied an MLB record while starting the season 13-0.

In short, there's not much for the Red Sox to celebrate these days. So maybe we'll let Casas have this one.