Tristen Newton inducted in the Huskies of Honor

STORRS, Connecticut — Burges High School graduate Tristen Newton is now a UConn legend.

Less than 24 hours after leading UConn to a win over Purdue in the NCAA men’s basketball national championship game, Newton was inducted into the Huskies of Honor during the team’s “Welcome Home” rally at the Gampel Pavilion on Tuesday.

The Huskies of Honor is essentially the UConn men’s and women’s basketball hall of fame. The Huskies of Honor program began during the 2006-07 season and pays visible tribute in Gampel Pavilion to the top student-athletes, coaches and contributors in UConn men’s and women’s basketball history, according to UConn.

Some notable names in the Huskies of Honor are UConn basketball greats like men’s players Ray Allen, Kemba Walker, Richard Hamilton, Rudy Gay and women’s players like Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, and Breanna Stewart.

Newton’s accomplishment of being inducted into the Huskies of Honor was well deserved after what he’s done at UConn the last two seasons.

Newton’s resume at UConn:

Consensus First Team All-American (2024)

First Team All-Big East (2024)

Bob Cousy Award (2024)

Final Four MOP (2024)

UConn’s all-time leader in triple-doubles (4)

12-0 in NCAA Tournament games with UConn

Two-time NCAA national champion (2023, 2024)

Newton’s time at UConn is nearing the end. Up next, Newton and UConn will have its championship victory parade on Saturday morning in Hartford, CT.

