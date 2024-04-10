Tristen Newton inducted into Huskies of Honor upon arrival back at Gampel with champion UConn men

Tristen Newton is a two-time national champion, a newly-minted Final Four Most Outstanding Player, and as of his arrival back in Storrs with the victorious UConn men’s basketball team on Tuesday night, the newest member of the Huskies of Honor.

Newton was honored as part of the ‘welcome home’ rally for the team after it knocked off Purdue, 75-60, to win the program’s sixth national championship on Monday night.

“I think (this is) the most fitting thing and one of the greatest honors for one of the greatest Huskies to ever put the uniform on, Mr. Tristen Newton,” head coach Dan Hurley said as Newton’s number was unveiled on the Huskies of Honor wall at Gampel.

“Immortal, baby!” Hurley shouted as the crowd went wild.

Newton averaged 14.5 points and 7.2 assists in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, earning a spot on the All-Tournament team for the second year in a row, alongside Stephon Castle, Cam Spencer and Donovan Clingan. He’ll end his UConn career 12-0 in tournament games.

It would have been nearly impossible to imagine Newton’s career at UConn going quite this well when he transferred from East Carolina following the 2022 season, his junior year at ECU. But after helping engineer back-to-back title runs, his name will be mentioned alongside Kemba Walker and Shabazz Napier as one of the best point guards in UConn history.

“Thank you all for your support. Without you guys, we would not have gotten No. 6,” Newton said. “Thank you for everything.”

Graduate point guard Tristen Newton reflects on two-year run at UConn that changed his life