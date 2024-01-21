Tristen Newton’s 25 points lift UConn men to 66-65 road win over Villanova

PHILADELPHIA – Tristen Newton waved goodbye to the Villanova student section after he made a pair of free throws to put the top-ranked UConn men’s basketball team up four with less than five seconds left on Saturday. Despite a meaningless 3-pointer at the final buzzer, UConn held on for a 66-65 win.

It marks the seventh straight victory for the Huskies (17-2, 7-1 Big East) and helped claim sole possession of first place in the Big East with Seton Hall losing earlier in the day.

“It felt really good,” Newton said. “The student section, they were loud, they were just trying to make noise at the end of the game. When I missed one they jumped up real loud, so safe travels to them going home back to the crib.”

Newton finished with 25 points, including 19 in clutch moments in the second half, to lead the Huskies. He made 8 of his 17 shots from the field and added six rebounds and three assists.

Villanova tied the game at 58 with three minutes left before Newton found Karaban in the corner – “If I see AK open, I’m gonna get him the ball,” Newton said. Karaban, not having a great shooting game, rose up in front of UConn’s bench and got the shot to go to put the Huskies up three.

“After the game I told one of our GAs that it reminded me of the shot against Seton Hall last year in that corner and how everything happens for a reason,” Karaban said, referring to a late shot he missed in UConn’s loss at Seton Hall last season. “It was a big time to step up.”

Karaban finished with 10 points on 3 of 8 from the field and Cam Spencer, also struggling with his shot, had 14 points. Star center Donovan Clingan, in his second game back from injury, had six points on four shots with seven rebounds and two blocks in 24 minutes.

“We knew it was going to be this type of game in here, just the quality that they bring,” head coach Dan Hurley said. “It was a gut-check win. I think you saw a program that had confidence down the stretch, a championship level of confidence that we now have and our ability to win games in clutch moments.”

The near sold-out crowd at Wells Fargo Center was quickly shell-shocked as UConn opened the game on an 11-0 run with a three-point play from Spencer and an alley-oop slam from Samson Johnson, which was sandwiched between 3-pointers from Karaban and Newton. The Huskies held Villanova (11-7, 4-3) scoreless for the first six minutes of the game.

And then it all flipped. UConn went nine minutes without another made shot from the field.

By the time Newton found the bottom of the basket again on a three-point play, six straight points from Justin Moore had the Wildcats within one.

“We weren’t as strong as we had to be offensively, they really got up into us and pressured us and made it difficult on the offensive end for us,” Karaban said of the early skid. “I think that we gotta be better at that, handling the pressure and the physicality. Execution-wise we weren’t playing at the pace that we wanted to, we weren’t getting the looks that we wanted to. It was just us having to convert on our defensive stops.”

Villanova led for about a minute until UConn took off on another 11-0 run, this one started by a Clingan layup before six straight points from Spencer and a 3-pointer from Hassan Diarra that put the Huskies up 27-18. But the Wildcats closed the gap with a 6-2 run to make the score 29-24 in UConn’s favor at halftime.

Three straight triples from Tyler Burton, TJ Bamba and Burton again put Villanova ahead, 42-38, with under 14 minutes to go in the second half. Newton responded with eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, during the Huskies’ first big scoring run of the second half, 13-0 over three minutes, and built the lead out to nine points around the 10-minute mark.

The Wildcats came back to erase that lead as well, tying the game at 58 with three minutes to go as Newton continued to finish tough shots and keep the advantage in UConn’s direction. Karaban’s big-time 3-pointer in front of the Huskies’ bench made it a three point lead with just less than three minutes to go and neither team was able to score until Moore finished a layup to make it a one point game with 35 seconds left.

“You’ve got to be able to win all types of games. You’ve got to be able to win these Big East battles where it’s super physical and the defense is really outstanding on both ends. To get a rebound you’ve got to be willing to go to hell and back in a game like this,” Hurley said. “…These are not like SEC or ACC type of games, either. This is a manhood test every time you step on the court in the Big East. It’s UFC type (stuff), man, it’s like steel cage. You can throw elbows, it’s jujitsu, it’s muay thai, it’s everything. It’s tough, especially on the road.”

UConn has about a week before its next game, at the XL Center against Xavier on Jan. 28.

“It’s amazing,” Karaban said, “to sit on eight days with a W. It’s gonna be a super important break for us just to reflect on how we can get better but still, we really need the rest.”