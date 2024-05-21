Tristan Wirfs to sit out Bucs OTAs

#Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs did not report to OTAs and doesn’t plan to in the immediate future, per source. The multi-year All-Pro seeks a long-term contract and does not want to risk injury. Sides have not made progress on a new deal. pic.twitter.com/efdZ7aKhv5 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 21, 2024

Buccaneers’ franchise tackle Tristan Wirfs did not report to the team’s offseason training activities on Monday and will not participate in any OTAs until he has a new contract, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. According to Fowler, Wirfs and the Bucs have not made progress on a long-term extension.

Wirfs is currently due to play the 2024 season on the fifth-year tag of his rookie deal. Wirfs was selected first team All-Pro in 2021 and second-team in 2022. He has also been elected to the Pro Bowl every year since 2021.

As one of the premiere offensive tackles in the NFL, Wirfs is likely to reset the market with his long-term extension. Earlier this offseason, Lions right tackle Penei Sewell signed a four-year, $112 million extension with $85 million guaranteed, becoming the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL. Wirfs’ deal will likely pass Sewell’s in both average annual value and total guaranteed money given that Wirfs plays left tackle, which historically command the most pay along the offensive line.

