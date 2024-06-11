Tristan Wirfs reports to Bucs mandatory minicamp

Word last week was that left tackle Tristan Wirfs would report to this week's mandatory minicamp after skipping out on OTAs amid a push for a new contract.

That minicamp opened on Tuesday and Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Wirfs is at the team’s facility. Reporting to the minicamp allows Wirfs to avoid over $100,000 in fines.

While Wirfs is in attendance, it looks like he will not be doing much more than observing. Stroud reports that he is not expected to do much, if any, work during the team's final practices of the offseason.

That would set training camp up as the next time for Wirfs to get on the field. His presence at minicamp suggests Wirfs will be there whether he has a new deal or not, but his practice participation could remain contingent on whether a new deal has come together.