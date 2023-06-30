Tristan Wirfs predicts a 12-5 season for the Buccaneers

While he's not allowed to bet the over on the team's full-season wins prop, Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs is willing to put his mouth where his money cannot be.

Appearing on the Vikes Verified podcast (via JoeBucsFan.com), Wirfs predicted that the Buccaneers will go 12-5 .

Crazier things have happened, and 12-5 for the Bucs wouldn't count as full-on cuckoo for Creamsicles. They're in a weak division, and they play the four teams of the NFC North and the AFC South. The slate would be even easier, but for the fact that the Bucs won the division a year ago, putting the Eagles, Bills, and 49ers on the schedule.

Yes, the Bucs don't have Tom Brady this year. They also don't have everything that goes with having Tom Brady. They distractions, the separate set of rules aimed at keeping the guy who kept the stadium full of fans fully happy and engaged.

Combine low expectations with a breath of fresh air from Brady's departure, and the Buccaneers could be better than most believe. While 12-5 might not be realistic, another division title is far from a pipe dream.