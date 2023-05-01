Tristan Wirfs to move to LT

Bucs didn’t address their biggest need in the draft as offensive tackle. What happens now? Tristan Wirfs will switch to LT and prepare for Luke Goedeke at RT. Bucs’ new O-line: Tristan Wirfs moves to left tackle, Luke Goedeke likely to right https://t.co/DIrnffXXD9 — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) April 30, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have flirted with this move, but it seems as if they’re finally going to make it.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported on Sunday that Tristan Wirfs would officially be making the move to LT from his natural position of RT. The move likely comes after the Bucs failed to draft a left tackle in any round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The move is an interesting one for Tampa Bay. If Wirfs is able to be as good of a left tackle as he is a right tackle, the team will have upgraded massively at a position of higher need. The adjustment from one side to the other isn’t particularly easy, however, and the Bucs risk worsening a player that has already been awarded numerous All-Pros at RT. Time will tell how comfortable Wirfs will be with the position change.

In the meantime, the article mentions Bucs second-year lineman Luke Goedeke as a potential replacement for Wirfs at RT. The team could explore some other options there as well.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire