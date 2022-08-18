Tristan Wirfs leaves joint practice early with an injury

The return date for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is unclear, and wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage didn’t practice at all in joint practices with the Titans.

As if that wasn’t enough uncertainty for Tampa Bay, right tackle Tristan Wirfs left Thursday’s practice early with an injury.

“I’ve got to go look inside and see,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said after practice. “I wasn’t there when Wirfs got hurt. I just heard of it.”

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports it appeared Wirfs was experiencing a core muscle or rib issue after a pass rush drill. Wirfs left with athletic trainer Bobby Slater.

Wirfs made the All-Pro team last season but played only eight snaps in the wild card playoff round because of an ankle injury that kept him out against the Rams in the divisional round.

The Bucs already are without center Ryan Jensen for a while with an injury after changing both guards in the offseason.

