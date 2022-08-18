Tristan Wirfs leaves joint practice early with an injury

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tristan Wirfs
    Tristan Wirfs
    American football offensive tackle
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Chris Godwin
    Chris Godwin
    American-football player (1996-)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tom Brady
    Tom Brady
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Russell Gage
    Russell Gage
    NFL wide receiver
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The return date for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is unclear, and wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage didn’t practice at all in joint practices with the Titans.

As if that wasn’t enough uncertainty for Tampa Bay, right tackle Tristan Wirfs left Thursday’s practice early with an injury.

“I’ve got to go look inside and see,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said after practice. “I wasn’t there when Wirfs got hurt. I just heard of it.”

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports it appeared Wirfs was experiencing a core muscle or rib issue after a pass rush drill. Wirfs left with athletic trainer Bobby Slater.

Wirfs made the All-Pro team last season but played only eight snaps in the wild card playoff round because of an ankle injury that kept him out against the Rams in the divisional round.

The Bucs already are without center Ryan Jensen for a while with an injury after changing both guards in the offseason.

Tristan Wirfs leaves joint practice early with an injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories