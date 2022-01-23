The Buccaneers’ offensive line will be at less than 100 percent strength against Aaron Donald, Von Miller & Co.

Buccaneers All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs is inactive for today’s game after suffering a high ankle sprain last week against the Eagles. That’s a big loss for the Bucs.

The good news for the Bucs is that center Ryan Jensen is active. Jensen was also injured last week.

In addition to Wirfs, the Bucs’ other inactives are WR Cyril Grayson, CB Pierre Desir, QB Kyle Trask, QB Ryan Griffin, RB Ronald Jones and WR Breshad Perriman.

The Rams’ inactives are OT Andrew Whitworth, S Taylor Rapp, RB Buddy Howell, LB Chris Garrett, LB Terrell Lewis, OL Tremayne Anchrum and QB Bryce Perkins.

Tristan Wirfs inactive, Ryan Jensen active for Buccaneers vs. Rams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk