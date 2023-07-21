Tristan Wirfs is emerging as Bucs leader on, off the field

TAMPA — This has been the summer of Tristan Wirfs.

Whether shot-gunning a beer with Luke Combs at Raymond James Stadium or catching a Rays game with quarterback Baker Mayfield, Wirfs has been living his best life while also increasing his visibility as a leader in the Bucs locker room.

Anytime a team loses a player like Tom Brady, other voices need to fill that void, and Wirfs took it upon himself as a fourth-year player to have a bigger impact off the field.

The fourth-year pro from Iowa has his plate full making the transition from right to left tackle this season. But he recognizes how his experience and status as a Pro Bowl player with a Super Bowl ring gives him the credentials to lead.

“Obviously, when you have a new offense, it allows guys to step up in different ways,” receiver Chris Godwin said. “You (need) guys to be leaders in different phases. I think Tristan is doing a really good job being a leader this year. You can hear him being a bit more vocal and you would expect that. He’s one of the best offensive tackles in the league. He’s a dominant guy, a big guy and people listen.”

One of those listening is Mayfield, who forged a fast friendship with the guy who will protect his blindside. They have watched Rays and Lightning games together and can be spotted in almost any South Tampa restaurant.

“It came pretty organically,” Wirfs said of his friendship with Mayfield. “He asked to me to out to eat one day and I said, ‘It sounds good. You’re speaking my language.’ We’ve hung out a little bit. I got to meet his wife and we out to dinner. We’ve gone out to dinner I think every week. Our relationship is great so far, so I’m really excited.”

Wirfs also has spoken about league issues, lobbying for players to have an extra bye with the expansion of the regular season to 17 games.

“I’ve been trying to be somebody the younger guys can kind of lean to or ask me questions about whatever,” Wirfs said. “It is weird. I still feel young, but going into Year Four, I’ve been to the Super Bowl, been to the playoffs, been to the NFC Championship. I’ve done stuff.”

Take it to the house

First-round pick Calijah Kancey will play a huge role for the Bucs at defensive tackle this season. But he’s already produced for his family, buying mom Schquinina Smith a new home and further surprising her with a Mercedes-Benz GLE in the garage.

Kancey, who grew up in Miami, signed a four-year, $14.93 million contract that included a $7.7 million signing bonus as the 19th overall pick in the draft. He is expected to start opposite Vita Vea and provide some much-needed speed on defense.

“This is only the beginning thank you for being such a great parent to us,” Kancey wrote on Instagram. “Congrats on your new house and car ma this is for you.”

The post included a soundtrack of Meek Mill rapping, “It’s easy to pull the trigger, but it ain’t easy to move your mama out of the hood. That’s a real man’s job.”

Kancey spoke a lot about how his family helped keep him grounded at his introductory news conference.

“Honestly, every Saturday I know they’re watching so if I mess up, they’re going to be on my behind and they’re going to tell me that I lost that rep,” Kancey said. “That’s something that I like to avoid, so that’s why I go out there and put on good tape.”

Poster boys

The departure of Brady meant the Bucs would need some new murals on the four corners of Raymond James Stadium. This season the players depicted are: Godwin (southeast), Mike Evans (southwest), Lavonte David (northwest) and Vea (northeast).

Training camp schedule

The Bucs rookies report to training camp Monday with the full squad returning Tuesday. The first practice is Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. Attendance for most workouts is restricted to season pass members but there is a practice open to the general public on Sunday, Aug. 14 from 8:30-10:30 a.m.

The Bucs will hold joint workouts against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets in New Jersey on Aug. 16-17 before their preseason game Aug. 19 at MetLife Stadium.

