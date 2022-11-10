Tristan Wirfs continues to prove he’s the best pass-blocker in the NFL

Tristan Wirfs: a QB's best friend 💪 pic.twitter.com/ODfZLMqmUw — PFF (@PFF) November 10, 2022

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded a fourth-round pick just to move up one spot in the 2020 NFL draft, many wondered why they paid such a high premium for such a short jump up the board.

In this third season, right tackle Tristan Wirfs continues to prove that giving up that fourth-rounder was a bargain.

After starting every game of his rookie season and helping the Bucs win a Super Bowl, Wirfs took his game to the next level in 2021, earning first-team All-Pro honors. So far this year, it’s been more of the same from Wirfs, who has once again been the most dominant pass-blocker in the league.

Wirfs leads the NFL in pass-blocking snaps with 416 through nine weeks, and he’s yet to give up a single sack, allowing a pressure rate of just 0.7 percent (per Pro Football Focus).

Not bad for the fourth offensive tackle off the board in that 2020 draft.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire