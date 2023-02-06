Tristan Wirfs was the best pass-blocking offensive lineman in the NFL this year

Lowest pressure rate allowed this season (min 500 pass block attempts) Tristan Wirfs 0.9%

Jason Kelce 1.2%

Corey Linsley 1.2%

Lane Johnson 1.7% pic.twitter.com/ryjiDeuKKy — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 6, 2023

In the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, the Bucs were willing to trade a fourth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers just to jump one spot in the order.

They were that desperate for a starting-caliber right tackle to help protect Tom Brady, and they were pleasantly shocked that Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs was still on the board after three tackles had already been selected.

That proved to be a wise move for the Bucs, as Wirfs has already been named an All-Pro twice, and made two trips to the Pro Bowl in his first three seasons in the league.

Another mark of Wirfs’ greatness? He allowed the lowest pressure rate (with a minimum of 500 pass-blocking attempts) of any offensive lineman in the NFL this season, per CBS Sports.

You could make a strong case that Wirfs was already the NFL’s best right tackle as a rookie, and he’s well on his way to being one of the best of this generation.

List

Who should replace Tom Brady as the Bucs' QB?

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire