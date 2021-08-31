Tristan Vizcaino is Chargers' new kicker as Michael Badgley is released

Jeff Miller
·2 min read
In this article:
Inglewood, CA, Sunday, August 22, 2021 - Los Angeles Chargers kicker Tristan Vizcaino (16) before a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
It appears Tristan Vizcaino has won the Chargers' placekicking job as Michael Badgley was released. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers are making a change at kicker for the 2021 season with Michael Badgley being released.

The move leaves Tristan Vizcaino as the only kicker on the team’s initial 53-man roster announced Tuesday.

The Chargers also have decided to keep three quarterbacks, with Chase Daniel and Easton Stick behind starter Justin Herbert.

Players cut Tuesday include wide receiver Joe Reed, a fifth-round pick in 2020, edge rusher Emeke Egbule, a sixth-round pick in 2019, and defensive lineman Cortez Broughton, a seventh-round pick in 2019.

Wide receiver Tyron Johnson, who caught 20 passes for 398 yards and three touchdowns a year ago, also was cut.

Vizcaino signed as a free agent in the offseason after making his NFL debut in Week 17 last year. He made three field goals and two extra points for San Francisco in a season-ending loss to Seattle.

Badgley took over as the Chargers' kicker full time midway through the 2018 season, during which he went 15 of 16 on field-goal attempts and 27 of 28 on extra points.

But he missed half of the 2019 season because of injury and then struggled last year, missing eight field goal tries from 46 yards and beyond.

Vizcaino, who is from Chino Hills, played collegiately at Washington. He also has spent time with Cincinnati, Dallas and Minnesota.

The remaining players cut Tuesday were wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, cornerback John Brannon, linebacker Cole Christiansen, defensive back Ben DeLuca, defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, edge rusher Joe Gaziano, guard Nate Gilliam, guard Ryan Hunter, tight end Hunter Kampmoyer and wide receiver Jason Moore.

Over the next 24 hours, teams will finalize their practice squads, which can include up to 16 players.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

