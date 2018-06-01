Tristan Thompson hits Draymond Green after getting ejected from Game 1 of NBA Finals

Just when it looked like things couldn’t get worse for the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Tristan Thompson decided to add more fuel to the fire.

With seconds left in overtime, Thompson got ejected from the game. Before he could leave the court, Thompson couldn’t help himself from giving Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green a literal parting shot.

How did it all start?

With 2.6 seconds left in overtime, Thompson was called for a flagrant foul after the refs determined he tried to defend Shaun Livingston’s shot a little too aggressively.

The Warriors were already up 122-114 at the time of the play, and Thompson thought it was disrespectful for Livingston to take a jump shot at that point in the contest.

Tristan Thompson said he didn't think it was appropriate for Shaun Livingston to take that shot with the time & score so he contested it. Said he wasn't attempting to flagrant foul, was surprised he got a flagrant-2. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 1, 2018





Then Draymond got involved

Before Thompson could leave the court, it looked like Green had a few things to say. Thompson confronted Green, shoved the ball/punched him in the face and gestured for Green to meet him after the game as he was escorted off the court.

A bad game got even worse for Cleveland

While Thompson’s ejection and actions were pretty embarrassing, that was hardly the most ridiculous thing to happen to the Cavs during the contest. At the end of the fourth quarter, J.R. Smith passed on an easy basket that would have put the Cavaliers ahead with just seconds on the clock.

How can the Cavaliers move ahead?

Up until those final seconds of the fourth quarter, this was a pretty tight game. LeBron James exploded for 51 points, and seemed determined to will his team to a win.

Story Continues

After Smith’s mistake, the Cavaliers completely fell apart. Golden State erupted in overtime, Thompson had a meltdown and the Warriors went on the win Game 1 of the NBA Finals 124-114.

If there’s anyone who can put all this behind him, it’s James. What’s unclear is whether he can count on his teammates to do the same.

An official tries to separate Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green during overtime of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports:

• NFL player plays hero for ‘crying’ woman at airport

• Phillies player breaks jaw in bizarre play

• Zidane stuns Real Madrid with ‘strange’ resignation

• Trump’s clear message to NFL owners: ‘You can’t win’

