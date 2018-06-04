Tristan Thompson walks out on interview: 'That's f----- up'

Like LeBron James after Game 1, Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson appears to be over the media’s antics.

After being asked if he felt “helpless” guarding The Warriors in Game 2, Thompson had enough:


He first dodged the question, then added that he doesn’t feel helpless against anyone.

“That’s f—ed up,” Thompson said, before walking out.

The Cavs lost 122-103 to the Warriors in Game 2, who as a team made 15 three-pointers (nine of which came from Curry). Overall, Curry tallied 33 points and Klay put up 20.

In his post-game news conference after Game 1, James told reporters to “be better tomorrow” after one too many questions about J.R. Smith, then walked out.


James was also short in his answers after Sunday’s loss.

