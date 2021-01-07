Tristan Thompson trolls Celtics rookie Payton Pritchard with old video after latest win

Thompson trolls C's rookie Pritchard with hilarious old video after latest win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Payton Pritchard's NBA career is off to a hot start, and his Boston Celtics teammates are having a little fun at his expense.

Pritchard sealed Wednesday night's road win over the Miami Heat with a put-back shot that gave the Celtics a 107-105 lead with 0.2 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

The rookie point guard's best game of the season came Monday night in a victory versus the Toronto Raptors. Pritchard scored a career-high 23 points, and after the game, Celtics guard Jaylen Brown trolled his teammate by posting an old social media video of the C's rookie to Instagram.

On Wednesday night it was Celtics center Tristan Thompson's turn to post an old Pritchard video. This one shows the C's guard showing off some of his dance moves while shirtless.

Check out the hilarious video in the post below:

The Celtics selected Pritchard with the No. 26 pick in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft. The pick is quickly becoming one of the best selections of the entire first round.

Pritchard has played a meaningful role for the C's at a position that's seen its depth tested with injuries to veterans Kemba Walker and Jeff Teague.