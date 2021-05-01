What Tristan Thompson said to Jayson Tatum's son after 60-point game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

On Friday night, the Boston Celtics completed the biggest comeback in the history of their franchise when they beat the San Antonio Spurs in overtime after trailing by as many as 32 points. And Jayson Tatum was a major reason for that success.

In their 143-140 win, Tatum posted a career-high 60 points and carried the team through their early offensive struggles. In fact, he scored 14 of their 16 first quarter points.

Indeed, it was an amazing performance for Tatum and it drew some acknowledgment from Tristan Thompson after the game.

As Tatum celebrated the victory with his son Deuce, Thompson came over to the duo. He apparently gave a message to Deuce, as you can see via the Celtics on NBC Sports Boston's Twitter account.

Deuce gets Game Ball pic.twitter.com/rwoJRNU4aj — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 1, 2021

So, what did Thompson say? Something along the line of "Your dad is a bad, bad man."

It's hard to disagree with Thompson on this one. Tatum kept the C's in the game early and had ice in his veins late while making critical shots in the back-and-forth fourth quarter and overtime period against San Antonio.

And in the win, Tatum also became the only Celtics player to ever score 50 points in a game twice in one season.

Yes, Tatum has been "a bad, bad man" of late. If he can continue to perform like this, perhaps that could give the C's the spark they need to get into a groove ahead of the playoffs.