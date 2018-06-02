Tristan Thompson fined $25,000 for altercation with Draymond Green in Game 1

Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for “failing to leave the court in a timely manner” and for “shoving the basketball in the face” of Golden State big man Draymond Green at the end of overtime in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, the league announced on Friday night. He will not be suspended, and is able to play in Game 2 of the series.

Thompson was called for a flagrant-2 foul with just 2.6 seconds left in Cleveland’s 124-114 loss to the Warriors for attempting to block Shaun Livingston’s shot, which he didn’t appreciate. The situation escalated. Green had a few choice words for Thompson as he walked by. Thompson confronted him and then shoved the ball in his face before he was pulled away and escorted off the court.

While he was initially called for a flagrant-2 foul for the foul on Livingston, the league announced it was downgraded to a flagrant-1.

Kevin Love was also not suspended for his actions during the altercation. The league reviewed the play and found that Love was on the floor to protest the foul call against Thompson, not to get involved with the skirmish. Once the shoving had started, Love returned to the bench.

Thompson and the Cavaliers will attempt to make up for the rough Game 1 loss — one that should have been prevented had J.R. Smith known the situation at the end of regulation — at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday in Game 2 of the series.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson avoids suspension, is fined $25,000 after Game 1 altercation with Golden State’s Draymond Green. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

