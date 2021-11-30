Tristan Thompson Has Fan Removed From Game for “Kardashian Heckles”

Photo credit: George Pimentel - Getty Images

Tristan Thompson is understandably not here for random people taunting him about the Kardashians while he’s trying to do his job. The NBA player had a fan removed from his courtside seat during the fourth quarter of the Kings vs. Grizzlies game in Memphis on Sunday, because he was reportedly insulting Tristan with what TMZ describes as “Kardashian heckles.”

Writer Drew Hill also tweeted about the incident, saying, “Per multiple people around the fan that was thrown out of the Grizzlies game tonight, he was tossed because he was making comments about the Kardashian family in the direction of Tristan Thompson.”

Per multiple people around the fan that was thrown out of the Grizzlies game tonight, he was tossed because he was making comments about the Kardashian family in the direction of Tristan Thompson. — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) November 29, 2021

According to TMZ, Tristan “became visibly upset” with the fan and pointed him out to refs as well as stadium staffers. Security then spoke to the fan and ultimately escorted him out of the arena. Head coach Alvin Gentry told reporters that it wasn’t okay to say “inappropriate things” to his players, adding, “They can say anything they want to me or they can boo and do everything they want with the players, but there’s no room for saying inappropriate things in a sporting event. That’s not why you’re there.”

FYI, if you’re suddenly wondering what Tristan and Khloe Kardashian’s status is at the moment, according to E! News back in October, there is “no label” on their relationship and “They’re raising [their daughter] True together. Tristan is around and Khloe is happy. He’s very supportive and there’s nobody else in her life.”

The source also added, “They are a family and there’s a lot of love between them. They leave it at that.”

Got it! Now back to our regularly scheduled programming (obsessing over Kravis).

