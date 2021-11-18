Tristan Thompson: ‘I don’t need no f—ing coach to inspire me’

After the game, NBA Champion Tristian Thompson had a lot to say about the Kings, and a clip of him speaking can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below rom the Twitter account of Kings on NBCS. “You gotta be ready to play, your numbers called, you’re in the damn game, I don’t need no f***ing coach to inspire me,” Thompson said to reporters. “Never that, never have, never will. The day I need a coach to inspire me is the day I’m f***ing retiring.”

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Also, if there was any doubt prior to tonight, Tristan Thompson could have a lucrative post playing career as an analyst, or in general sports media, should he want it. – 1:56 AM

Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones

Kings’ Tristan Thompson not buying into players needing inspiration amid team’s struggles

via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/news/kings-tri… – 1:49 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

“We’re all in this together.” -Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/jhuaVaxX0n – 1:30 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Tristan Thompson on not needing a coach to inspire him. (Language warning) pic.twitter.com/2SRGfx7Hu5 – 1:22 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Hearing Tristan Thompson tonight be critical of the long line of “my bads” heard from Kings teammates of late reminded me of the great quote from Michael Malone, while as Kings coach once quipped:

“‘My bad’ gets your ass kicked.” – 12:43 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Tristan Thompson, speaking from the heart, very critical of his Sacramento Kings 1-3 road trip and tonight’s loss in Minneapolis. Honest and profane comments about his team’s level of compete, motivation, leadership, effort and coaching.

FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/4thJpNEvhC pic.twitter.com/yA4ZX79ItS – 12:04 AM

Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones

Tristan Thompson is now fully immersed in Kings culture … and sounds like every vet that’s brought in to be a leader. And most would tell you off the record they leave on some Lethal Weapon … too old for this shit. – 11:55 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Tristan Thompson says the Timberwolves have names but that they’re trying to figure their roster out and might not want to win games.

pic.twitter.com/puKEyTTaVF – 11:42 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Tristan Thompson sounds off on the “unacceptable” 10 point loss to the Timberwolves tonight & the Kings 1-3 road trip against opponents that aren’t trying to compete on the same level as his team wants to. pic.twitter.com/TDpqKnkCqH – 11:35 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Tristan Thompson sounds off on the leadership on this Kings team and why inspiration shouldn’t come from the head coach. pic.twitter.com/4u9dqpoQih – 11:22 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Tristan Thompson unloading was probably the best press conference moment in the last 12 seasons in Sacramento. Some people won’t like that it was him who spoke up, but someone had to be able to articulate the frustration. – 11:17 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Tristan Thompson saying a lot of things that needed to be said tonight. Both good and bad. Tough love and reassurance. – 11:09 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

“C-Webb and Bibby ain’t coming through that door.” – Tristan Thompson after tonight’s Kings loss in Minnesota.

Ain’t that the truth. – 11:07 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

“We’re not splintered. We’re not going our own way. We’re going to stay together.” – Tristan Thompson – 11:07 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

“No one should ever need a coach to inspire them. If you don’t get inspired in a game, then you shouldn’t be on the court. Losing teams, losing players, they need to get inspired by their coach.” -Tristan Thompson – 11:04 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Tristan Thompson spouting off on his Kings missed opportunity with this 1-3 road trip. Says he was expecting a 4-0 trip and team’s they lost to is unacceptable given what the goal is for this season – 11:04 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Tristan Thompson says these are the games you have to win if you want to be a playoff team in the NBA. – 11:02 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Tristan Thompson’s quote on the leadership of this Kings team and where it has to come from is fantastic. Will post the video of it as soon as I can. – 11:01 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Tristan Thompson says losing players in the NBA need to get inspired by their coach.

He said the day he needs a coach to inspire him when things aren’t going right is the day he retires. Says it has nothing to do with Walton or any coach. – 11:00 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Halftime: Kings lead the Timberwolves 48-44. De’Aaron Fox has 14 points. Sacramento has a 30-17 rebounding advantage, led by Tristan Thompson (7), Chimezie Metu (5), Harrison Barnes 4), Richaun Holmes (4), Fox (4). Davion Mitchell is +5 with seven points, two steals, two assists. – 9:13 PM

Jason Anderson: “This is the NBA. No one’s going to feel sorry for you. C-Webb and Bibby ain’t coming through that door, so you’ve go to keep pushing each and every day, keep getting better in practice, keep watching the film, learn from the mistakes.” — Tristan Thompson -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / November 18, 2021

Jason Anderson: “What guys gotta understand is that those little things over the course of 48 minutes, the my-bads after the my-bads after the my-bads, is what’s going to cost you a game in the fourth quarter.” — Tristan Thompson -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / November 18, 2021

James Ham: “I know each and every guy, their heart is in the right place and they want to win. Every guy in there wants to win. You see it in their eyes. I’ve been on teams — you see quitters, you see losers, straight out losers. But this team has guys that want to win.” -Tristan Thompson -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / November 18, 2021