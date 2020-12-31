Tristan Thompson crashes pregame show, weighs in on Payton Pritchard nickname debate

Thompson crashes pregame show, weighs in on Payton Pritchard nickname debate originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Payton Pritchard's NBA career is off to a great start, which has sparked a spirited debate over what nickname should be given to the Boston Celtics rookie.

The 22-year-old point guard has filled his role well for Boston -- a team playing without All-Star point guard Kemba Walker due to injury. Pritchard has provided some much-needed scoring at the position, highlighted by his back-to-back games of 10 or more points against the Indiana Pacers this week.

The debate over Pritchard's nickname was among the segments on "Celtics Pregame Live" before Wednesday night's game between the C's and Memphis Grizzlies.

Celtics center Tristan Thompson made a surprise appearance on the show when he FaceTime'd Kendrick Perkins. Perkins asked Thompson about giving Pritchard the nickname P-Rabbit, a reference to the movie "8 Mile" starring rapper Eminem.

Thompson didn't have any issue with that nickname.

Check out the back-and-forth between Perkins and Thompson in the video below:

Tristan Thompson facetimes Perk in the middle of Celtics PGL... and weighs in on the Payton Pritchard nickname debate pic.twitter.com/HbWidIKQqc — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 31, 2020

Pritchard's ability to run the offense, push the tempo and score off the bench should help him carve out a consistent role in the rotation throughout the season.