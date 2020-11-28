Tristan Thompson is Boston-bound in latest Instagram post

Tristan Thompson is Boston-bound in latest IG post originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tristan Thompson is ready to get to work with the Boston Celtics.

One week after agreeing to a two-year, $19 million contract with the C's, the veteran big man posted a photo of himself on a private jet from Los Angeles to Boston.

Check it out below:

Thompson, 29, has spent his entire nine-year career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 2016 NBA champion is expected to be an important piece for a Celtics team that has had a glaring need for a big man of his caliber on both ends of the floor.

In 57 games last season, Thompson averaged 12.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks.

NBA training camp is set to open Tuesday, Dec. 1.