Tristan Thompson blasts Kings again

Sean Cunningham: Tristan Thompson critical of his Sacramento Kings team once again, calling out the soft play, shooting struggles, lack of defense and another 4th quarter collapse in Monday’s loss to the Sixers.

Source: Twitter @SeanCunningham

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Tristan Thompson critical of his Sacramento Kings team once again, calling out the soft play, shooting struggles, lack of defense and another 4th quarter collapse in Monday’s loss to the Sixers.

FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/BTA8ohFyr7 pic.twitter.com/o5wFznQ145 – 2:47 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Tristan Thompson on Alvin Gentry and whether he was fined by the league for profanity in his post game rant last week: pic.twitter.com/Cjqe70YX9b – 1:44 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings with a 82-77 lead over the Sixers headed into the 4th, punctuated by this stick-back from Tristan Thompson. @Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/vS3kg015dG – 11:50 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Tristan Thompson gave the Kings a nice boost in that 3rd quarter with 8 points and 4 rebounds.

Kings lead 82-77 heading to the 4th. – 11:48 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Mitchell finishes off the third with a scoop. Kings lead 84-77 heading to the fourth. Huge impact by Tristan Thompson in the quarter. – 11:47 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Buddy Hield & Tristan Thompson have a nice two-man game going. – 11:44 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Tristan Thompson is going big boy in the paint here in the third. – 11:37 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Pretty sure Kings fans in the building tonight heard Tristan Thompson’s viral comments last week, because his ovation was louder than ones he’d received previously in Sacramento – 11:34 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Richaun Holmes keeps getting hit in the face. He just went back to the locker room. Tristan Thompson checks in and gets a big ovation. – 11:32 PM

More on this storyline

Jason Anderson: Tristan Thompson: “We need that F-U mentality.” -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / November 23, 2021

Jason Anderson: “You can’t be nice in this league. You can’t be nice. Nice teams always finish last or get excited about lottery balls.” — Kings F Tristan Thompson -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / November 23, 2021

James Ham: Tristan Thompson on Luke Walton: pic.twitter.com/TuGgBe2sqI -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / November 23, 2021