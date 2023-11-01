Tristan Thompson with the big dunk

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the first edition of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season.
Two of the NFC's best teams got better, while a rookie QB's development also won at the deadline. A disgruntled star in the making, however, wasn't so lucky.
Both players were injured in Game 3 on Monday.
The Rangers, who are without playoff star Adolis García for Game 4, scored five runs in the second and third innings Tuesday.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
The Fever, Sparks, Mercury and Storm are all vying for the No. 1 overall draft pick
Pickett injured his ribs on Sunday and says he'll definitely play Thursday night on a short recovery week.
Kriisa will be eligible to play on Dec. 16 against UMass.
The list of NBA players to log four straight top-three Most Valuable Player finishes is a who's who of all-time greats ... and James Harden, whose career has taken an odd turn.
Will multiple NCAA investigations lead to Jim Harbaugh's ouster at Michigan? And what will Texas A&M do about the Jimbo Fisher dilemma? Those are just a few of the high-profile coaching jobs worth watching.
ESPN’s Zach Lowe joins Dan Devine on a special Halloween episode of Devine Intervention to talk about his NBA-related fears, giant werewolves and yearbook quotes.
It's another Tuesday edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' as Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through your submissions to determine which guys we should be panicking about the rest of the fantasy season. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for Week 9.
Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and Rangers slugger Adolis García headline the top 13 plays of the weekend.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
With the help of the legendary pitching coach, Arizona's Game 3 starter reworked his approach in time to dominate this postseason.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.