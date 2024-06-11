Tristan da Silva tabbed as first-round pick in USA TODAY Sports’ latest NBA mock draft

The 2024 NBA draft is only about two weeks away, and it appears likely that three former Colorado men’s basketball players will hear their names called.

Most projections have one-and-done college forward Cody Williams being the first Buff selected, but three-year Colorado starter Tristan da Silva is typically close behind. In USA TODAY Sports’ latest mock draft, the 6-foot-8 forward from Germany went to the Orlando Magic with the 18th overall pick.

The Magic, led by former CU hooper Jamahl Mosley, is coming off its winningest season in 13 years and could benefit from the upside da Silva owns. In his fourth and final season with the Buffs, da Silva averaged 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 34 games played.

Here’s what USA TODAY Sports’ Jeff Zillgitt and Scooby Axson wrote on da Silva:

Displays a versatile and savvy skillset offensively, including ability to shoot 3s, cut to the rim, post up and run the offense. He played well in the tournament, making 9 of 16 3s.

Williams went 12th overall to the Oklahoma City Thunder in that same first-round mock draft. Former Colorado star point guard KJ Simpson was not mentioned, but many are projecting him as an early second-round pick.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire