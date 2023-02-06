Tristan da Silva scores 20-plus points for 5th straight game as Colorado pulls away from Stanford

Junior forward Tristan da Silva scored a game-high 25 points in an 84-62 victory for Colorado men's basketball over Stanford on Sunday, Feb. 5 in Boulder. Sophomore guard KJ Simpson tallied 21 points as the Buffs snapped a five-game Cardinal winning streak. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.