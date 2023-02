Colorado men's basketball stormed back in the second half to beat Cal 59-46 in Boulder on Feb. 2, 2023. The Buffaloes outscored the Bears by 16 in the second half. Tristan da Silva had his fourth straight game with 20 or more points, 17 of which came in the second half. The shorthanded Cal team made a valiant effort on the road, leading for most of the first half.