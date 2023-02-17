Tristan da Silva drops 23 points as Colorado outlasts Arizona State in Tempe

Colorado men's basketball defeats Arizona State by a final score of 67-59 on Thursday, Feb. 16 in Tempe. Tristan da Silva scored a game-high 23 points for the Buffs, while Sun Devils guard DJ Horne finished with a team-high 15 points. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.