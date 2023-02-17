Tristan da Silva: Defense led Colorado at ASU for second road victory
Colorado student-athlete Tristan da Silva joins Pac-12 Networks' Don MacLean and Ted Robinson following the Buffs' win against Arizona State on Thursday, Feb. 16 in Tempe. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.