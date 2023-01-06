Tristan da Silva’s career-high 30 points lead Colorado in blowout win over Oregon

Colorado men's basketball defeats Oregon by a final score of 68-41 on Thursday, Jan. 5 in Boulder. The Buffs improve to 10-6 overall and 2-3 in Pac-12 play behind Tristan da Silva’s career-high 30 points. The Ducks fall to 8-7 overall and 2-2 in conference. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.