Trippier insists ‘there’s no need to panic’ for England after Denmark draw

Kieran Trippier has insisted there is no need to panic for England despite their 1-1 draw with Denmark at Euro 2024.

England produced another unconvincing performance at the European Championship on Thursday evening as the Three Lions were held to a 1-1 draw in Frankfurt. Harry Kane opened the scoring for Gareth Southgate’s side on 18 minutes but a strong start again failed to last.

Denmark were level before half-time courtesy of a cracker from Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand and the Scandinavians produced the better football – and created the superior chances – after half-time.

Southgate attempted to make changes, taking of Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka for Ollie Watkins, Jarrod Bowen and Eberechi Eze in an uncharacteristic roll of the dice, but the changes failed to have the desired impact as England lacked imagination and intensity.

The flat performance followed a similarly substandard showing against Serbia on Sunday, though England sit top of Group C with four points from two games.

Trippier, who was making his 50th appearance for England, said he can understand the frustration of the fans but said there will be no panic inside the England camp.

“Very proud to get 50 caps for my country, but my main focus is the result – it wasn’t there for us tonight,” the Newcastle right-back said to BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Four points two games and we know there is so much to improve on.

“We stay will calm, stay positive and stay together – that is the most important thing.

“We understand the supporters’ frustration from the outside, but as a staff and a team we need to stay together. It is tournament football, it is difficult no matter who you play against.

“We know as players we can take it up so many levels. There is no need to panic, the performances we know we can do better. One game left in the group and we look forward to that one.”

Kyle Walker echoed the comments of teammate Trippier and said England acknowledge the performance was not good enough.

The full-time whistle was greeted with boos from the England contingent inside the ground, with the frustration from another timid performance palpable in Frankfurt.

“We take away the point and we are top of the group – I cannot stand here saying it was a fantastic performance,” the England vice-captain said.

“Collectively we need to know when to go or when not to go. We have to go as a full team and that is something we need to practice because you come to the knockout stages and slight things like that can cost you.

“Our build-up play can be better. And making sure the second ball is our ball.

“Each individual player is representing their country so they are going to give their blood, sweat and tears and we are doing the exact same.”

