Triple threat: Mizzou football lands third commitment of day, cornerback Jaren Sensabaugh

Good things come in threes.

Mizzou football secured its third commitment of the day between the transfer portal and high school recruits when three-star cornerback Jaren Sensabaugh announced his pledge to the Tigers on Tuesday afternoon via his X account. The corner is a native of Nashville, Tennessee.

Earlier Tuesday, the Tigers lured four-star wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield out of Arkansas and to Columbia. Before that, the top-ranked offensive tackle in the transfer portal, Lee’s Summit native and Oklahoma freshman Cayden Green, chose Missouri over Oregon.

Sensabaugh, listed at 6 feet, 170 pounds, picked Missouri over in-state options Tennessee and Vanderbilt. He is the No. 65-ranked corner in 247Sports’ composite rankings, and the 23rd-ranked player in the state of Tennessee.

Ensworth’s Jaren Sensabaugh looks back to his coach during the game at Lipscomb Academy High School Football Stadium in Nashville , Tenn., Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Missouri 2024 class now has 20 players verbally committed. Early signing day is Wednesday, when players will sign their national letters of intent to officially pledge their futures to their chosen teams.

With Sensabaugh on board, Missouri now has the No. 23-ranked class in this recruiting cycle, per 247Sports.

The Tigers are expected to lose starting cornerbacks Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Kris Abrams-Draine to the NFL in 2024. Sensabaugh is the second CB committed to MU’s next class, after Florida four-star prospect Cameron Keys.

Mizzou is likely to return Dreyden Norwood and Marcus Clarke at the position, with Clemson transfer Toriano Pride also committed to join Eli Drinkwitz's team.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Triple threat: Mizzou lands third commitment of day, corner Jaren Sensabaugh