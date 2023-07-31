Triple threat: 3 storylines to watch as preps football begins fall camp

Football is back in the Big Bend.

Fall camps begin Monday for area high schools, marking the official start of the 2023 season. With Kickoff Classic games a little over two weeks away, teams are getting together final preparations for what will be another thrilling year of football in the Big Bend.

With that being said, here are three storylines to watch as Big Bend football practices begin.

How will Munroe, Gadsden County, Chiles fair under new head coaches

Bill Ragans is the new head coach at Chiles

Getting a new coach always requires an adjustment period. Often times that period doesn't end until the coaches lead their teams onto the field for week one, but the foundations for a strong coach and player bond are set in training camp.

For teams like Munroe and Gadsden County, players have been working under their new coaches for months now. With limited competition allowed in spring and summer, it's time to see how Miachel Gaines, Munroe's head coach, and Russell Ellington, Gadsden County's head coach, get their players ready for the first week of games.

With rosters filled out and new faces on both teams settling in, it's time for both programs to get serious, as both coaches have expressed wanting to use this season as a tone-setter for their respective programs. They've spent the summers preaching to their players what they want, it's now time to see how well it translates to the football field.

In the case of Chiles, Bill Ragans has been on the coaching staff for six years, giving players a familiar face despite the head coaching change. Ragans has held the interim head coach label for a little over a month now, and the former defensive coordinator has a few weeks to get the Timberwolves ready for his first outing as head coach against Wakulla.

Likely to lean on his experienced returners on defense while his young offense gets up to speed, Ragans first fall camp as head coach at Chiles will be important in setting the tone for his team.

All three teams are in different positions, but one thing that can be observed for all three teams is how players buy into their new coaches football philosophies. Over the next two weeks, Gaines, Ellington and Ragans have one final opportunity to get their systems in place before the season kicks off.

State Championship hopefuls setting the tone

Wakulla football players participate in spring football practice on April 24, 2023, at Wakulla High School.

Three Big Bend teams are entering training camp with hopes of a state championship, with Wakulla, Florida High and Lincoln believing this year will see them bring back a state title to their school.

Starting in Crawfordville, Wakulla feels this year they have as good a chance as ever to finally get its long-awaited third state championship. The War Eagles boast an all-around offense that can put points on the board in bunches, and the defense is just as strong.

Head coach Scott Klees runs his program like a professional organization, so the expectation is that during fall camp he will have his players focused on making a run at states from the first minute. With talent across the board, if Wakulla stays healthy they could be bringing back a state championship to Crawfordville this season.

One team that could stand in the way of Wakulla is Florida High. The Seminoles made it to the state championship game last year, losing in overtime to Cocoa, and the team is ready to get right back to the title game this fall. Head coach Jarrod Hickman has preached to his players that they need to show they belong in the title conversation this fall, and the program will be ready to work once camp starts.

With a large group of talented seniors, the expectation for Florida High is state championship or bust. With a high flying offense and a hard-hitting defense, the Seminoles have the talent to get back to the state title game, but like Wakulla, it depends on if they can stay healthy and focused from camp to season's end.

Lincoln finished last season underwhelmed with its 5-6 record, but with an injury to quarterback Ayden Frayer the primary reason for the record, the Trojans enter this season with renewed optimism. With talent loaded on both sides of the ball, there are new faces and returning starters leading the Trojans' hopes of a state title.

The primary focus for fall camp for Lincoln is continuing to strengthen the chemistry within the team, with over a hundred players and several new transfers, the Trojans need to gel this fall to get themselves ready for the deep postseason run it expects out of itself.

Leon, Godby, Madison County ready to make jump with second-year head coaches

Madison County senior Jamie Hampton (6) rushes to the end zone in the Rural 1 Region 3 quarterfinal matchup between Madison County and Fort White on Nov. 11, 2022, at Boot Hill. The Cowboys won, 36-0.

Leon, Godby and Madison County all found themselves wanting more from last season, with all three teams combining for seven wins last season. Each program has a rich history of success in the Big Bend, and their coaches are ready to get their programs back to where they believe they belong.

Tyrone McGriff, DeMario Jones and Price Harris are all entering year number two, and each coach has established what brand of football they want to play.

The three teams are in different stages of program development, and fall camp serves as the final opportunity for coaches to get players ready to take a leap in their performances.

There is growing optimism from Leon, Madison County and Godby that there will be a dramatic step up in performances this season. All three schools have been competing in various camps, 7-on-7 games and spending time in the weight room with hopes that this season will see their teams back in the playoffs.

Time will tell if each coach can get their programs back into postseason football in their second season, but training camp will give them one final chance to send the message to their players.

Liam Rooney covers preps sports for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at LRooney@gannett.com or on Twitter @__liamrooney.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: 3 things to keep an eye out for as Tallahassee high school football teams begin fall camp