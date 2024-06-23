Triple play: Golic SubPar Classic marks third straight year of local fundraising

SOUTH BEND — Past and present eras of Notre Dame football merged this weekend at the third annual Golic SubPar Classic dinner and golf outing.

Riley Leonard and Beaux Collins, key transfers from Duke and Clemson, respectively, had a chance to meet their new fan base at Saturday night’s charity dinner on the concourse at Notre Dame Stadium. Former Irish quarterback Brady Quinn and his college coach, Charlie Weis, turned out as well.

“A lot of times you come to these, and you see former players, former athletes,” Mike Golic Sr. said after Sunday’s event at Warren Golf Course. “Now, with the way the (NCAA) rules are, these guys can now come to these events. So, you get the football players out (Saturday) night. Here, at the golf, you’ve got basketball players, hockey players out here being involved with the people.”

Just as predecessor Sam Hartman did at last year’s live auction and dinner, Leonard flung a few passes into the crowd on Saturday night as part of the fundraiser that benefits five area nonprofits: Center for the Homeless, Cultivate Food Rescue, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana, The Logan Center South Bend and the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

OUR FIRST PLACE AND GREEN JACKET WINNERS OF THE 2024 GOLIC SUBPAR CLASSIC are Paul Taskalos, Weston Hull, and Allen Pinkett!!! Congrats team 🏌️‍♂️🏆🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/xYCf5WrM2t — Golic Family Foundation (@GolicFoundation) June 23, 2024

“It’s been great with the quarterbacks like Sam and then Riley Leonard on stage, throwing balls out,” said Golic Sr., who wrestled at Notre Dame and captained the football team in the early 1980s. “People donating money for (Leonard) to throw them a pass. Very, very cool, and they can see what the Notre Dame spirit is all about.”

Thinking man's tackle: How Guerby Lambert spurned hometown Harvard for Notre Dame football

Weis, 68, led the Irish football program from 2005-09 before being fired and ultimately closing out his coaching career at Kansas from 2012-14. The Golic Family Foundation was among early supporters of Hannah & Friends after Weis and his family started the nonprofit for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Logan Community Resources assumed operations in 2019.

Former Irish offensive lineman Mike Golic Jr., who co-hosts a daily podcast with his father, signed with Notre Dame during the Weis era.

“It was great to see Charlie,” Golic Sr. said. “Charlie was just loved by a lot of the guys who played for him before he left here. I’ve seen him over the years, but to have him come to this event and want to come to this event and be a part of it … was very cool. He said he was going to be in town for it, and the stars aligned.”

Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for the South Bend Tribune and NDInsider.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Notre Dame football turns out to support third annual Golic SubPar Classic