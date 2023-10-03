Triple-(Howard)Cross: Notre Dame’s defensive tackle get’s two more national awards

It was quite a weekend for Notre Dame football defensive tackle Howard Cross, as he terrorized the Duke offense on Saturday night.

The senior was dominant, racking up 13 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, a sack and two forced fumbles, which already earned him the Reese’s Senior Bowl defensive player of the week.

It didn’t end there for Cross, as on Tuesday we found out that two more outlets named him as their defensive player of the week.

The Chuck Bednarik Award also named Cross their top defensive player from the past week making it two big time collegiate awards giving the Irish defense tackle some recognition.

It didn’t end there, however, as Cross was also named the Walter Camp Award defensive player of the week.

Congrats to @NDFootball defensive lineman Howard Cross III @HowardCrossIII – the @WalterCampFF National FBS Defensive Player of Week, presented by The Heights Group at Morgan Stanley @RyanHeald_MS https://t.co/407zYbcWo9 pic.twitter.com/3sFGNXh6Lr — Walter Camp Football (@WalterCampFF) October 3, 2023

It was a week that Cross won’t forget and hopefully the start of a huge finish to his Notre Dame football career.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire