A Triple-Double (with 10 turnovers) For Harden

Saturday's six-game slate provided plenty of highlights, including a rare quadruple-double for James Harden, another phenomenal effort from Christian Wood, and a monster double-double from Jonas Valanciunas.

After recapping the important storylines from Saturday, we'll wrap up the Dose by taking a look at players that are facing injury issues for Sunday's games.

Charlotte Hornets 109, Houston Rockets 99

All five Hornets starters scored in double-figures in their surprising victory over the Rockets, and they had three players tally 20+ points. Terry Rozier led the way with a team-high 24 points to go along with three rebounds, six assists, one steal and six 3-pointers in 38 minutes. Scary Terry has now scored at least 18 points in five of his last six games. He's exceeded expectations this season and ranks inside the top-80 overall in nine-cat formats in 2019-20.

Devonte' Graham scored 23 points and did so efficiently, converting 7-of-12 FG attempts. This is notable because it's the second straight game he's shot over 50% from the floor. Incredibly, it's the first time he's strung together two consecutive games of 50% shooting or better since the very first games of the season, back in October. P.J. Washington was 8-of-11 from the field en route to his 22 points with five rebounds, three assists and three 3-pointers in 32 minutes. That 15+ points in three straight games for PJ. Miles Bridges was quiet with just 10/3/1. Cody Zeller drew another start and tallied 13 points, five rebounds, one assist and three steals in 28 minutes. Cody Martin was just 1-of-6 from the floor for three points but dished out a career-high nine dimes.

With Russell Westbrook resting on Saturday, James Harden unsurprisingly had the ball in his hands all evening. The Beard recorded another triple-double, scoring 30 points (8-of-22 FGs, 12-of-14 FTs) grabbing ten rebounds, and handing out 14 assists, to go along with two steals, two 3-pointers and a whopping ten turnovers in 45 minutes. It was Harden's third career game with 10+ turnovers alongside a trip-dub. Westbrook is the only player in NBA history to have multiple games with a triple-double and 10+ TOs. Westbrook is fully expected to suit up on Sunday, the back end of Houston's back-to-back.

Robert Covington remained red-hot on Saturday, racking up 25 points (9-of-16 FGs) with six rebounds, one steal, two blocks, and a career-high-matching seven 3-pointers. The move to Houston has done wonders for RoCo, who's been a 3-point machine and top-15 fantasy performer since arriving in H-Town via a mid-season trade. Jeff Green, who started the second half in place of Ben McLemore, scored a season-high 20 points on 10-of-15 shooting, tacking on eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block in 29 minutes. Coach Mike D'Antoni said Eric Gordon (right knee) is doubtful for Sunday against the Magic.

Utah Jazz 111, Detroit Pistons 105:

Utah's usual suspects did the damage for the Jazz for in Saturday's win. Bojan Bogdanovic poured in 32 points in an efficient manner (12-of-18 FGs, 5-of-5 FTs) and added five rebounds, two assists and three 3-pointers. Donovan Mitchell bounced back from a disappointing outing in Boston on Friday by shooting 8-of-14 from the field and 7-of-8 from the charity stripe for his 25 points to along with five rebounds, one assist and two 3-pointers in 34 minutes. The good news was Mike Conley played both ends of a back-to-back for the first time all season, but the bad news was he struggled on Saturday. He was 4-of-12 from the floor FGs for 12 points with one rebound, four assists, three steals, and two 3-pointers in 30 minutes. Rudy Gobert had 10/12/3 with three steals and two blocks.

Christian Wood is going to be a free agent this summer, and the man will finally get the longterm contract he's been searching for. Wood has been a beast since Detroit dumped Andre Drummond, and the youngster was back at it on Saturday night. Wood logged a game-high 38 minutes and matched his career-high with 30 points (13-of-24 FGs, 4-of-6 FTs) and added 11 rebounds and two assists for good measure. Over the last month, a 12-game sample-size, Wood is averaging 21.9 points (on 53.1% shooting), 10.2 rebounds, and 1.6 made 3-pointers. He rank's inside the top-40 overall in nine-cats during this stretch. Congrats to those fantasy GMs that scooped him up off the wire. You may win a 'chip because of it.

Brandon Knight made another start at PG and tallied 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, one block and three 3-pointers in 29 minutes. With Reggie Jackson in LA and Derrick Rose (ankle) dinged up, Knight should be able to flirt with 30+ minutes on a nightly basis, as long as he can stay healthy. Bruce Brown (left knee contusion) returned from a four-game absence and totaled five points (2-of-6 FGs), five rebounds and seven assists in 25 minutes. Jordan McRae had 14/3/1 in 25 minutes off the bench.

Cleveland Cavaliers 104, Denver Nuggets 102:

Collin Sexton was at it again on Saturday night, accounting for 25 points (11-of-19 FGs, 2-of-2 FTs), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one 3-pointer in 40 minutes. His usage rate has skyrocketed with Darius Garland (left groin) sidelined, and Sexton has been remarkably efficient and an offensive force of late. Over the Cavs last six games, Sexton is averaging 28.8 points (on 55.9% shooting), 3.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.8 treys (shooting 48.6% from downtown) and 1.5 steals. The Cavs play three games next week, and we'll see if the kid can keep it up.

Andre Drummond (left calf) sat out again on Saturday, but Tristan Thompson (left knee) did suit up. Thompson scored nine points (4-of-10 FGs, 1-of-4 FTs) and added 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 38 minutes. Kevin Love tallied 27 points, six boards, three dimes, and five triples in 37 minutes. Starting at PG, Matthew Dellavedova dished out a career-high 14 assists with seven points on 3-of-4 shooting in 31 minutes. Cedi Osman had 20/3/1 with two thefts. Larry Nance had 8/2/4 in 31 minutes off the bench.

This was a terrible loss for the Nuggets, who are jostling for playoff position out West. It's actually the second time this season they've lost the Cavs. Will Barton scored a team-high 22 points (9-of-18 FGs) with eight rebounds, four assists and three 3-pointers in team-high 37 minutes. Jamal Murray (17/5/7) and Gary Harris (18/1/1 with five steals) were the only Nuggets to score more than eight points. Nikola Jokic laid an egg, shooting just 4-of-11 from the floor for eight points, eight boards and eight dimes and four turnovers. After being smacked with DNP-CD on Thursday, Michael Porter Jr. re-entered the rotation and logged 16 minutes, tallying seven points, two rebounds, one assist and one 3-pointer.

Memphis Grizzlies 118, Atlanta Hawks 101:

Jonas Valanciunas completely controlled the paint on both ends of the floor for the Grizz on Saturday night. He poured in 27 points (10-of-13 FGs, 7-of-10 FTs), ripped down 17 rebounds, and swatted three shots in his 32 minutes. JV has now grabbed double-digit boards in 14 of Memphis' past 15 contests and is averaging over 14 rebounds per game during this stretch. Ja Morant patrolled the perimeter for the Grizz, tallying 24 points (8-of-12 FGs, 4-of-6 FTs), five rebounds, six assists, three steals, one blocked shot and four 3-pointers. The four triples (on four attempts) were a season-high in that department for the rookie sensation.

After a scoreless dud on Friday, De'Anthony Melton busted out for 13 points, six boards, three dimes, three steals and three trifectas in 30 minutes Saturday night. Josh Jackson looked good as well, finishing with 17 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block and one three-pointer in 22 minutes off the bench. That 15+ points in 20+ minutes in back-to-back games for Jackson.

Trae Young (illness) was unable to play Friday and was questionable for this contest, but was able to suit up and log 29 minutes on Saturday. He finished with 16 points (4-of-16 FGs, 7-of-9 FTs), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one three-pointer, as Ja Morant frustrated him all night long. John Collins, on the other hand, played very well. JC shot 9-of-16 from the field and 6-of-7 from the charity stripe en route to 27 points with eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, one blocked shot and three 3-pointers in 39 minutes. Incredibly, he's shot above 52% from the floor in 23 of the Hawks' last 25 games. Kevin Huerter had 11/5/6.

On the injury front, Cam Reddish (lower leg cramping) limped back to the locker room in the second quarter on Saturday and was ruled out for the second half. The good news is that it's merely a cramping issue, but Reddish has also been dealing with lower back soreness of late as well.

Golden State Warriors 118, Philadelphia 76ers 114:

After returning from a 58-game absence with 23/7/7 on Thursday, Stephen Curry (illness) was back on the sideline Saturday night. Curry has been diagnosed with the flu. Fortunately, the team announced they have identified the probable source (Curry's young child has been sick), Steph has no specific risk factors for COVID-19, and it's merely the seasonal flu. Draymond Green (left knee) also sat out Saturday.

Nonetheless, Golden State knocked off the Sixers thanks to a balanced attack. Damion Lee scored a team-high 24 points (10-of-17 FGs) with, three treys, six boards and three dimes. Eric Paschall scored 23 points (8-of-12 FGs, 7-of-7 FTs) with three rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes off the bench. Paschall has been consistently productive with Draymond on the shelf, not only putting points but also dishing out plenty of dimes. Marquese Chriss messed around and just missed a triple-double on Saturday, compiling 13 points, ten rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes. Believe it or not, Chriss is safe to start every night right now. Mychal Mulder, replacing Curry in the starting lineup, scored a career-high 18 points (5-of-10 FGs, 5-of-6 FTs) with one rebound, three assists and three 3-pointers in 32 minutes.

Tobias Harris was again the focal point of the Sixers offense. He scored 24 points, but needed 23 shots to get there (10-of-23 FGs) and added four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one 3-pointer in 35 minutes. Al Horford continued his resurgence in the absence of Joel Embiid (shoulder). Big tallied 22 points (9-of-16 FGs) 10 rebounds, seven assists, one block and two 3-pointers in 36 minutes.

Sacramento Kings 123, Portland Trail Blazers 111:

Bogdan Bogdanovic continued his strong play on Saturday, racking up 27 points (10-of-15 FGs), five rebounds, eight assists, seven triples, one steal and one blocked shot in 29 minutes. Buddy Hield chipped in 22 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and six 3-pointers in 26 minutes. And we had a Richaun Holmes (right shoulder) sighting on Saturday! Holmes finally returned to action, tallying 10 points (3-of-8 FGs, 4-of-6 FTs), eight rebounds and one blocked shot in 19 minutes off the bench. The Kings play again on Sunday, so we'll see if he is cleared to play in back-to-backs.

Damian Lillard (right calf) struggled on Saturday, shooting just 4-of-15 from the floor for 12 points, three rebounds, six assists, two steals and two 3-pointers in 33 minutes. The good news is he's averaged 34.4 minutes in the three games he's played this week. Hassan Whiteside did his thing: 19 points (8-of-11 FGs, 3-of-5 FTs), 11 rebounds and three blocked shots. However, this loss drops the Blazers 4.5 games back of the eighth-seeded Grizzlies.

Injury Notes for Sunday's Games:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Phoenix. Giannis tweaked his knee in the second half of Friday's loss to the Lakers. He looked like he was in pain, but remained in the game. He underwent a precautionary MRI on Saturday and we have not yet learned the results. However, Sunday is the front end of a back-to-back for Milwaukee, so it certainly wouldn't be surprising if he sat out both contests.

George Hill (groin contusion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Phoenix. If ill is unable to play, Eric Bledsoe would not only see an uptick in minutes but see his usage rate spike with Antetokounmpo sidelined as well. Lastly, D.J. Wilson (left ankle sprain) is listed as doubtful.

The Pacers announced on Saturday Malcolm Brogdon (left quad) has been diagnosed with a torn left rectus femoris, and he will be week-to-week. Ugh. There was initial optimism surrounding Brogdon's latest injury, but Friday's MRI revealed the unfortunate extent of his latest ailment. Coach McMillan said Brogdon will be re-evaluated every seven days. "We're talking about a couple of weeks that he may be out, going down the stretch here. So it's definitely a setback, but hopefully, he can heal as soon as possible and get himself back on the floor." For GMs in the heat of a fantasy playoff battle, feel free to move on and free up the roster spot if you don't have an IR slot. Aaron Holiday and T.J. McConnell will divvy up extended minutes at PG for the Pacers, but Indiana only plays twice next week.

Victor Oladipo (right knee) and T.J. Warren (left leg soreness) are both listed as questionable. With Brogdon sidelined for the foreseeable future, 'Dipo could see a boost in his usage rate and fantasy value if he can stay healthy. Warren was a late scratch on Friday night. Justin Holiday, Edmond Sumner and JaKarr Sampson will soak up Warren's minutes if he is ruled out. Doug McDermott (right big toe soreness) is considered doubtful to play on Sunday, meaning the Paces could be quite thin at forward.

LaMarcus Aldridge (right shoulder strain) and Marco Belinelli (illness) are not traveling with the team and will not play Sunday vs. the Cavs. It's been over two weeks since LMA initially injured his shoulder, and we haven't had any positive updates. In fact, he is still being ruled out a day ahead of each game, which isn't overly encouraging. Trey Lyles has been the primary beneficiary in San Antonio. Over the Spurs past four games, Lyles is averaging 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 made treys and 1.8 steals in 33.2 minutes per contest.

Lonnie Walker (left shin contusion) is questionable for Sunday's match with Cleveland. Walker injured his shin in Friday's blowout loss in Brooklyn. Lonnie was clearly in pain, as he needed assistance getting off the floor. We should have an update on his status after Sunday morning's shootaround in Cleveland.

Fred VanVleet (sore left shoulder) and Marc Gasol (left hamstring tightness) are both listed as questionable for Sunday against the Kings. Fred VanVleet has missed four straight games, while Gasol has been on the shelf for 15 consecutive contests. Norman Powell, who has been on an incredible heater, will likely begin to return to earth if FVV is cleared to play. Gasol will see only limited minutes in his first few games back, but will eventually eat into Serge Ibaka and Chris Boucher's playing time.

Speaking with reporters after Saturday's practice, coach Jim Boylen called Zach LaVine (sore left quad) is questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Nets. LaVine reportedly participated in 20 minutes of contact at practice on Saturday, which was his first contact workout since initially sustaining the injury. However, LaVine will need to be re-evaluated Sunday. The Bulls and Nets game tips off at 3:00 pm, so Chicago won't have a shootaround in the morning. We'll likely have to wait until coach Boylen addresses the media at approximately 1:30. Denzel Valentine has started each of the three games LaVine has missed and would likely draw another start on Sunday if Zach is again unavailable. Valentine is averaging 13.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 made triples over those three starts.

Seth Curry (left ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Pacers. Curry has been red-hot, averaging 25.0 points on 71.7% shooting over his last four appearances, but will miss another contest. Fortunately, coach Rick Carlisle said that the injury "doesn't appear to be serious."

Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) and Dorian Finney-Smith (right hip injury) are questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers. With Curry ruled out, the Mavs are surely hoping THJ is feeling better. If both he and DFS are unable to play, J.J. Barea, Courtney Lee and Delon Wright would see all the minutes they can handle.

Deandre Ayton (left ankle) won't play Sunday against the Bucks. Fortunately, his MRI came back clean, but the Suns are lottery-bound and have no reason to rush their prized big man back into action, especially considering the fact he's dealt with numerous ankle issues already this season. Aron Baynes exploded for a career-high 37 points with 16 rebounds, one assist, one steal, two blocks and nine 3-pointers in 36 minutes in a win over the Blazers on Friday.

Cam Johnson (illness) has also been ruled out for Sunday's game. That's two straight games on the shelf for Cam. Mikal Bridges logged a team-high 40 minutes on Friday and will be up in that neighborhood again on Sunday.

Anthony Davis (left elbow soreness) and Alex Caruso (right hamstring soreness) are probable for Sunday's showdown with the Clippers. AD is fully expected to play, and Caruso logged 18 minutes on Friday in his return to action.

Ryan Arcidiacono (right Achilles) is questionable for Sunday against the Nets. Archie sat out Friday, and Shaq Harrison was the primary beneficiary. Shaq scored a career-high 25 points with four rebounds, four assists, three steals, two blocks, no turnovers and five 3-pointers in 34 minutes against the Pacers.

Frank Ntilikina (right ankle) is probable for Sunday's game vs. the Pistons. Dennis Smith Jr. (concussion) is questionable. Frank strained his ankle in the first half of Friday's loss to the Thunder but was cleared to return in the second half. He should be good to go on Sunday but has limited fantasy value backing up Elfrid Payton. Ditto for DSJ, will see only limited minutes off the Knicks bench once he is cleared. He should be left on waivers.

Garrett Temple (left ankle sprain) has been ruled out for Sunday against the Bulls. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot should soak up some extra minutes, but it's tough to predict rotations as this will be Jacque Vaughn's debut replacing Kenny Atkinson.

Gordon Hayward (right knee) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Thunder. Hayward has missed two straight contests but is on track to suit up on Sunday. Semi Ojeleye will get bumped back to the bench. Hayward's return should move back to the bench. Jaylen Brown (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Jae Crowder (face, concussion) won't play Sunday at Washington, as he has been placed in concussion protocol. Crowder collided with Zion Williamson on Friday, and that's bad news. Andre Iguodala and Derrick Jones Jr. are candidates to soak up extra playing time.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (wrist) will be out indefinitely after an MRI revealed a hairline fracture in his right wrist. NAW showed great promise in Summer League action and the preseason, but didn't deliver on that upside in 2019-20.