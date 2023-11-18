A trip to the Plains is all the Iron Bowl motivation Alabama football should need | Goodbread

Earlier this week, Nick Saban tried to motivate his Alabama football team for a game against Tennessee-Chattanooga by showing players some film from the Crimson Tide's 2016 win over UTC, specifically the first quarter, after which the Mocs led 3-0.

He shouldn't need any such tool to motivate for this week's Iron Bowl, for which Alabama (10-1, 7-0 SEC) will travel to the Plains with all of its championship hopes still breathing. But if the coach is in the mood to take another dive into the film library, he won't have to dig far for examples of a home-standing underdog Auburn team spoiling an Alabama football season.

Strange things can happen at Jordan-Hare Stadium. But there's nothing strange about the Tigers playing their best game of the season at home against their archrivals. That's not uncommon at all.

Without mentioning Jordan-Hare directly, Saban made reference to Alabama's task of achieving its goals away from home.

"We've got a two-game season left here, and I think we need to focus on how we finish," Saban said. "And how we continue to improve and how we continue to have the right mindset to be able to execute regardless of the circumstances, regardless of who we're playing or where we're playing them."

The Tigers have won three of the last six Iron Bowls played on the Plains, including the Kick-Six infamy that cost Alabama a shot at the 2013 national championship. Four years later, although Alabama would go on to win a national title, an Iron Bowl loss at Auburn cost the Crimson Tide a berth in the SEC title game.

Enter 2023 Auburn: good enough to have locked in bowl eligibility and bad enough that it has nothing to lose. Good enough defensively to give Alabama's offense problems, but bad enough, saddled with four losses, that it will be a clear underdog in its own yard.

And by extension, a dangerous underdog.

What Alabama needs at Auburn is an early lead to seize initial momentum and settle what will be a raucously hostile crowd. The Crimson Tide hasn't done that often this season, although it did jump on Kentucky early in Week 11.

Auburn crowds don't give up as easily as the ones in Lexington, however. At a Jordan-Hare Iron Bowl, they'll raise hell if they're in it, and raise hell with the coaching staff if they're not.

Practice week checklist

Punt returns. Kool-Aid McKinstry fielded a punt inside his 10-yard line (a no-no), then fumbled it away (a big no-no). He was replaced by freshman safety Caleb Downs, who handled punts cleanly thereafter. Come the Iron Bowl, it very well might be Downs' job. Cross the goal line with football in hand. Seems simple enough, but backup QB Ty Simpson lost a breakaway touchdown by dropping the ball just as he crossed the plane. Targeting awareness. LB Chris Braswell was correctly ejected on a targeting call, and fortunately for the Crimson Tide, it happened in the first half, or else he'd have had to sit the first half of the Iron Bowl. Nevertheless, Alabama can ill-afford a targeting ejection in any game going forward.

