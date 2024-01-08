After trip to hospital for chest injury, Romeo Doubs is day to day

Packers receiver Romeo Doubs left Sunday's victory with 3:21 remaining in the first quarter. He played only 11 plays before injuring his chest on an incompletion, his only target of the game.

Coach Matt LaFleur revealed Monday that Doubs went to a local hospital for evaluation of his injury before returning to the locker room postgame.

John Kuhn said on the radio broadcast that Doubs was coughing up blood.

"It seems to be he's doing better, but he'll be day to day," LaFleur said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team website.

Christian Watson (hamstring) was inactive Sunday, leaving the Packers with Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton and Malik Heath at the position.

Doubs played all 17 games and made 59 receptions for 674 yards and eight touchdowns this season.