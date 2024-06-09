This year’s trip to College World Series marks UNC baseball’s eighth since 2006

Chapel Hill Super Regional star Vance Honeycutt set the tone for North Carolina on Saturday night, homering on the first pitch of Game 2 to give UNC a 1-0 lead over West Virginia.

The Diamond Heel bats settled down after that, only scoring again on Parks Harber’s third inning single. While the North Carolina bats cooled considerably, its pitching rose to the challenge against a hot-hitting Mountaineers lineup.

Freshman ace Jason DeCaro and star closer Dalton Pence delivered one of UNC’s best pitching performances of the season, allowing just one run on four hits through nine innings, playing a major role in the Diamond Heels’ 2-1 victory that sent them back to the College World Series.

North Carolina, which previously beat reigning CWS champion LSU to win the Chapel Hill Regional, heads to Omaha for the first time since 2018.

UNC’s 2024 trip to Omaha will also be its eighth since 2006, which ties it for most in the country.

North Carolina advances to its 8th Men's College World Series since foolishly sending me a letter of acceptance in 2006 (12th overall). That is tied for the most appearances in the country over that span. — Bryan Ives (@awaytoworthy) June 9, 2024

While we won’t know the official College World Series bracket until Monday night at the latest, we do know who the Diamond Heels will be playing – old rival UVA, at a time TBD on Friday, June 14.

North Carolina lost two of three regular season matchups to the Cavaliers, taking the Saturday, April 6 weekend series finale. UVA is just as hot as UNC, sweeping its way through both the Charlottesville Regional and Super Regionals.

